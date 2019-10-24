MENU

See Photo: Hardik Pandya looks stylish in kurta ahead of Diwali

Updated: Oct 24, 2019, 10:07 IST | mid-day online correspondent |

Hardik Pandya shared his traditional attire look on Instagram

Hardik Pandya
Hardik Pandya

Diwali seems to have come early for India's star cricketer Hardik Pandya, who missed the South Africa Test series due to stress fractures in his lower back. Hardik Pandya took to photo-sharing website Instagram to share a stylish picture of himself wearing a traditional kurta and captioned it: "Festive vibe." Take a look at the photo below.

 
 
 
Festive vibe ð«ðð¾

A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93) onOct 22, 2019 at 7:51am PDT

Hardik Pandya had recently shared a video on Instagram earlier this month showing how he is on the road to recovery and fitness.

Hardik Pandya had also found a surprise visitor in Mumbai Indians' owner Nita Ambani. Hardik Pandya and his brother Krunal Pandya both play for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League. Hardik Pandya will be looking to make a comeback in the best way he knows - with a banfg!

