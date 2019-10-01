See Photo: Here's what Shah Rukh Khan did on his weekend

Shah Rukh Khan has not signed any new film yet, but the actor makes sure he has enough work in his hands. The actor spent an entire night cleaning his library which in his own words was shabby and smelling of books, dust, and happiness.

The actor gave us a glimpse of his workload on the Instagram handle by posting a picture. In the monochrome selfie, the actor can be seen relaxing on a chair. Donning a simple look in his casual t-shirt, SRK wrote, "Did an all nighter...cleaning up my library. A bit shabby & smelling of books, dust and happiness…."

View this post on Instagram

Speaking about his professional work, there is a strong buzz that the Chennai Express star has said yes to a film, which will be directed by Aditya Chopra. There was also news that SRK had signed an actioner by Ali Abbas Zafar, which will also star Katrina Kaif.

This is not all, reports that producer Nikhil Dwivedi planning a project with Anurag Kashyap that would be a "homage" to Kill Bill have also been doing rounds for quite a while. Dwivedi has approached Shah Rukh Khan to play a pivotal role in the actioner.

Speaking to mid-day, a source said, "Nikhil bought the remake rights earlier this year, and now, he is in the process of giving shape to the project. There has been talk about Shah Rukh stepping into the role of the antagonist, Bill. This is one of the many films that the actor is considering for his next as he is keen on working with Kashyap. However, the discussions are at the nascent stage. The team has yet to zero in on the leading lady who will breathe life into Thurman's part."

On the work front, he was last seen on the big screens in Aanand L Rai's Zero with Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma, which tanked at the box office. The actor produced Netflix' new series, Bard Of Blood which stars Emraan Hashmi as a spy which released week. The spy thriller is the first original series developed by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies for the streaming giant.

Bard of Blood is based on Bilal Siddiqui's book by the same name. The series is set against the backdrop of the Indian sub-continent. The multi-lingual series will tell the story of an expelled spy, Kabir Anand who is recalled from his new life as a professor in Panchgani to save his country and long-lost love.

