See Photo: IPL cricketer Hanuma Vihari gets married to fashion designer Preethi

Indian batsman Hanuma Vihari recently tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend and fashion designer Preethiraj Yeruva on Sunday.

The 25-year-old took to photo-sharing website Instagram in order to share a picture of the occasion. Hanuma Vihari had a romantic caption for the photo. It read, "I promise to keep that smile on you forever! I love you." Thanks everyone for your love and wishes," he added.

According to reports as many as 1,500 friends and family members attended the wedding of Hanuma Vihari and Preethiraj Yeruva.

The two tied the knot at Hanamakonda, Warangal, which is the hometown of Hanuma's father-in-law Jerva Rajanad Reddy.

Both, the bride and groom were donning traditional attires. Hanuma Vihari looked dapper in an off-white Sherwani with a silk dhoti pants and a royal white turban with gold embellishments. Vihari's royal blue kanduva (scarf) had some intricate threadwork in gold which looked classic. The basikam on the forehead added an ideal touch of tradition to his attire. The bride, Preethiraj, looked beautiful in a red and cream kanjivaram saree with a half-sleeved red blouse that had heavy and detailed work on it. The gold maang tika and heavy jewellery glammed up her look as a bride entirely.

Hanuma Vihari has played 4 Tests for India with 167 runs at an average of 23.85 and a top score of 56. He has taken 5 wickets with best figures of 3/37. Hanuma Vihari represented the Delhi Capitals at the Indian Premier League 2019. He previously played for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

