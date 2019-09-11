See Photo: Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday's Khaali Peeli goes on floors

Shooting for the much-awaited Kaali Peeli starring Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday began on Wednesday. Ishaan shared the news on his social media account alongside a picture of the clapperboard and wrote, "Alright guys, tuning in! (And out of Instagram for now). See you on the other side!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ishaan (@ishaankhatter) onSep 11, 2019 at 2:35am PDT

Producer Ali Abbas Zafar also shared a picture of the clapperboard on his Instagram handle and wrote, "It begins".

The movie marks the first collaboration of Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday. The announcement of the film has left everyone excited to see this millennial pair together. They would definitely make for a good pair as they look adorable together.

The film is directed by Maqbool Khan, produced by Ali Abbas Zafar and is set in Mumbai. The film kick-starts with a night when a boy meets girl, which turns out to be an edgy roller-coaster ride.

Speaking about this film, its director Maqbool Khan, in an interview with IANS had said, "I can't wait to start this ride with this young talent." While producer Ali Abbas Zafar said, The process of 'Khaali Peeli' has been organic -- Maqbool, Himanshu and I worked on the script for almost a year and when we thought it was completely baked, we took it to this enthusiastic young cast."

The film's shoot will start on September 11, 2019, and will release on June 12, 2020. Vishal-Shekhar to compose the music of the film. This film will be Ishaan Khatter's second Bollywood film after Dhadak, he made his acting debut with Majid Majidi's Beyond the Clouds. As for Ananya, Chunky Panday's daughter made her Bollywood debut with Student Of The Year 2 alongside Tara Sutarai and Tiger Shroff. She was also seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh remake alongside Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar.

Also Read: Fans excited to see Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday in Khaali Peeli

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates