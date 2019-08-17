See Photo: Janhvi Kapoor performs balancing act with her trainer

bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor's trainer Namrata Purohit shared a sneak peek of the Dhadak girl doing Pilates.

Janhvi Kapoor. Pic: Instagram/@namratapurohit

Janhvi Kapoor has been regularly following a strict fitness regime, which is truly an inspiration to many. She is regularly spotted hitting the gym. Recently, her trainer Namrata Purohit shared a sneak peek of the Dhadak girl performing Pilates. Pilates is a workout that involves functional movements that are aimed at strengthening one's muscles while toning the body.

In the picture, the Dhadak girl can be seen on the mat holding Namrata's legs. Janhvi looked beautiful in her orange sports top and pink jeggings, while her trainer wore a blue sports top and black gym leggings. Uploading the image on her Instagram account, Namrata wrote, "Support system! @janhvikapoor and I balancing each other out! #PilatesGirls".

Check out the picture here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Namrata Purohit (@namratapurohit) onAug 16, 2019 at 12:03am PDT

In other recent news, Janhvi's humble act while exiting the gym has been winning the hearts of netizens. It so happened that as soon as she sat in her car, a street kid, who was selling magazines followed her and requested her if she could buy the magazines he was selling or offer him food. The actress, in turn, started looking for her purse, but couldn't find it and asked her chauffeur to help her with some change. Janhvi gave that money to the child, and this act of kindness has earned massive respect for the actress.

Twitter was in awe of this gesture by Janhvi. One of the social media users said, 'Sridevi will be smiling in heaven.' Another user wrote: "This is a reflection of Sri ji's teachings." A user who took a jibe on Janhvi's trolls said that some people may call her names but no one can deny that she has got a good heart. Another wrote, "An act of kindness, no matter how small, is NEVER wasted. This is the teaching Sri gave her kids..." One more fan wrote, "Now you are young but i hope in future you will do something for the unprivileged kid (sic)".

Also Read: See photo: Janhvi Kapoor remembers mom Sridevi on her birth anniversary

On the professional front, Janhvi Kapoor, who made her Bollywood debut in 2018 with Dhadak, has wrapped up the shooting of her second film, Kargil Girl, which is based on airforce pilot Gunjan Saxena who contributed massively in the Kargil War.

Janhvi Kapoor's next film in line is Roohi Afza with the talented Rajkummar Rao and Pankaj Tripathi. Apart from this, she will share screen space with industry bigwigs like Kareena Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Alia Bhatt in Takht, which is being helmed by Karan Johar. The last film directed by Johar was Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016) starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Takht is a historical magnum opus where the brothers - Vicky and Ranveer - fight for the throne, whereas Kareena plays their sister. This film will go on floors in February 2020.

She will also be seen in the sequel of Karan Johar's Dostana featuring Kartik Aaryan and a newcomer, whose name is yet to be unveiled.

Also Read: Where's Chuski, Janhvi Kapoor?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates