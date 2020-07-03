See photo: Jasprit Bumrah celebrates sister Juhika's birthday; says she has 'warm smile and beautiful soul'
Jasprit Bumrah has never shied away from showing the love he has for his sister Juhika and shared many photos along with her on Instagram
Jasprit Bumrah posted a sweet message for his sister Juhika who turned a year older on Thursday, July 2, 2020. Bumrah took to social media site Instagram to share a photo along with his 4.9 million followers and wrote, "You have a way of brightening everyone’s world with your warm smile & beautiful soul. With each passing year, I hope you shine brighter & all your wishes come true. Happy birthday Juhika. #sistersbirthday." Take a look at the post below.
Last month, Jasprit Bumrah also shared his views on the ban of usage of saliva during matches and said, "I was not much of a hugger anyway! And not a high-five person as well, so that doesn't trouble me a lot. The only thing that interests me is the saliva bit."
He continued to say, "I don't know what guidelines we'll have to follow when we come back, but I feel there should be an alternative. If the ball is not well-maintained, it's difficult for the bowler."
Jasprit Bumrah is an Indian cricketer, who plays for the national team in all three formats of international cricket including ODIs, Tests and T20Is.
Jasprit Bumrah posted this picture and captioned it as, "#sister #diwali #puja #home #happy"
Considered as one of the best pacers in the world, Jasprit Bumrah is known for his ferocious yorkers and fast-paced bouncers.
Jasprit Bumrah posted this picture and captioned it as, "Happy women's day. Two of the strongest women I know #womensday"
Jasprit Bumrah led the Indian bowling attack in the ICC World Cup 2019, which was held in England and Wales, between May 30 and July 14, 2019.
Jasprit Bumrah posted this picture and captioned it as, "#sisters #cousins#fun #familyouting"
Jasprit Bumrah made his debut for India back in 2016 and in a short span of time, has established himself as one of the best bowlers in all formats of the game.
Jasprit Bumrah posted this picture and captioned it as, "congratulations #sisters #wedding #happy"
Jasprit Bumrah has already set a few records in his short career. Among the many records he has set, one that stands out is that he is the first Asian bowler to take 5 wickets in an innings against Australia, South Africa and England in a calendar year in Test-match cricket.
Jasprit Bumrah posted this picture and captioned it as, "#family #behenkishaadi #goodtimes"
Jasprit Bumrah is also No. 3 in the list of highest wicket-takers in a debut year with 48 wickets in 9 Test matches.
Jasprit Bumrah posted this picture and captioned it as, "#sisterswedding #memories #happiness #goodtimes"
Jasprit Bumrah made his IPL debut as a 19-year-old for Mumbai Indians in the 2013 season. Although he only played 2 games in IPL 2013, he impressed everyone with his pace and unorthodox style of bowling.
Jasprit Bumrah posted this picture and captioned it as, "Happy birthday #mysuperawesomesister #birthdaygirl #familylove"
Thereafter, Mumbai Indians showed faith in Jasprit Bumrah's abilities and bought him back in the club for the IPL 2014 season and the rest is history...
Jasprit Bumrah posted this picture and captioned it as, "Rakshabandhan celebration #family"
Jasprit Bumrah has an impressive IPL career, in 69 matches he has scalped 71 wickets.
Jasprit Bumrah posted this picture and captioned it as, "What an incredible day"
In IPL 2019, Jasprit Bumrah had taken 19 wickets from the 16 matches he played.
Jasprit Bumrah posted this picture and captioned it as, "Diwali celebrations #family #home"
Jasprit Bumrah was in ominous form in the World Cup, finishing as India's highest wicket-taker in the tournament.
Jasprit Bumrah posted this picture and captioned it as, "Happy birthday pavleen #chotibehen"
Jasprit Bumrah has credited his success to fellow Mumbai Indians player, Lasith Malinga, especially for helping him master the art of bowling yorkers.
Jasprit Bumrah posted this picture and captioned it as, "Family time #goodtimes #Mumbai #maami"
Jasprit Bumrah impressed one an all taking one of the best five-wicket hauls by an Indian bowler overseas with a spell of 5 wickets for 7 runs, helping India to a victory by 318 runs.
Jasprit Bumrah posted this picture and captioned it as, "Diwali celebration at home! Wishing everyone a very Happy and a prosperous Diwali!"
Jasprit Bumrah posted this picture and captioned it as, "Wishing my di and jiju a very happy anniversary. May all your days be filled with happiness."
Jasprit Bumrah posted this picture and captioned it as, "Family is not an important thing. It's everything. #goodtobehome #sister"
Jasprit Bumrah posted this picture and captioned it as, "Family is the anchor that holds us through life's storms! #goodtobehome #familyman"
Jasprit Bumrah posted this picture and captioned it as, "With Aishwarya ma'am and Abhishekh Bachchan sir"
Jasprit Bumrah posted this picture and captioned it as, "Won the IPL trophy"
Jasprit Bumrah posted this picture and captioned it as, "My Childhood"
Jasprit Bumrah posted this picture and captioned it as, "#mom #diwali"
Jasprit Bumrah posted this picture and captioned it as, "Trying to learn some basics"
Jasprit Bumrah posted this picture and captioned it as, "Had a good day with the little one"
India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, who is currently nursing an injury and hitting the gym regularly, turns 26 years today. On his birthday, here is a look at the cricketer's life off the pitch with some candid photos along with his mother and sister. (Pics/ Jasprit Bumrah Instagram)
