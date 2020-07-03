See photo: Jasprit Bumrah celebrates sister Juhika's birthday; says she has 'warm smile and beautiful soul'

Jasprit Bumrah posted a sweet message for his sister Juhika who turned a year older on Thursday, July 2, 2020. Bumrah took to social media site Instagram to share a photo along with his 4.9 million followers and wrote, "You have a way of brightening everyone’s world with your warm smile & beautiful soul. With each passing year, I hope you shine brighter & all your wishes come true. Happy birthday Juhika. #sistersbirthday." Take a look at the post below.

Jasprit Bumrah has never shied away from showing the love he has for his sister Juhika and shared many photos along with her on Instagram.

Last month, Jasprit Bumrah also shared his views on the ban of usage of saliva during matches and said, "I was not much of a hugger anyway! And not a high-five person as well, so that doesn't trouble me a lot. The only thing that interests me is the saliva bit."

He continued to say, "I don't know what guidelines we'll have to follow when we come back, but I feel there should be an alternative. If the ball is not well-maintained, it's difficult for the bowler."

