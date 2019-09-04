See photo: Javed Akhtar and Gulzar's airplane photo is going viral

Veteran actress and Javed Akhtar's wife Shabana Azmi recently shared a photo on Twitter that features Akhtar and Gulzar saab in an airplane holding hands and smiling into the camera. It' a lovely picture that shows the warm bond of friendship between two great lyricists and poets. Shabana Azmi shared the photo and asked her Twitter followers to caption it.

Check out the photo here:

You give the captions ! pic.twitter.com/o5JVEOhMGE — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) September 4, 2019

Azmi's Twitter followers were quick on the uptake and suggested captions like, "An airplane overloaded with talent!" and "Greatness and Greatness !!" while yet another wrote, "Better n Greater than Captain America n Iron Man together".

Isn't it a lovely picture? Gulzar and Javed Akhtar are two names synonymous with true love and passion thanks to their lyrics. Gulzar has penned the songs for iconic movies like Guddi, Namak Haraam, Ijaazat, and more recently, Dil Se..., Dus Kahaniyaan, Slumdog Millionaire and Raazi. Gulzar married actress Rakhee and the couple share a daughter, filmmaker Meghna Gulzar.

Javed Akhtar, on the other hand, is renowned for his lyrics in films like Silsila, 1942: A Love Story, Dil Chahta Hai, Mr India, Jodhaa Akbar and a number of commercially and critically successful movies. Javed Akhtar is married to Shabana Azmi and the couple have two children - actor Farhan Akhtar and director Zoya Akhtar.

