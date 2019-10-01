See Photo: Kalki Koechlin shows off her baby bump in this cute picture

Kalki Koechlin is the latest of the Bollywood celebrities to embrace motherhood. Days after the Gully Boy actor revealed to the media that she's five months pregnant, Kalki put up a picture on her Instagram profile proudly showing off her baby bump.

In the picture, Kalki is seen dressed in a white crisp dress caressing her bump. She captioned the picture as, "Relieved I can let that bump hang free after months of stuffing it into costumes which fit me at the beginning of shoot schedules in July but were not so easy to zip up by mid-September! And kudos to my style saviours @who_wore_what_when for coming up with innovative ways to cover it up!". This is the first picture after announcing her pregnancy.

Kalki, who just finished shooting for a Tamil episodic film for Netflix is in a deep relationship with boyfriend Guy Hershberg, and the couple is soon expecting their first child. Recently, the actress gave an interview in which she gave her opinion on motherhood and how they have changed over the years, the actor said, "I don't know when my notions began to change, but I knew that after the breakup of my marriage with Anurag [Kashyap, film director], I had come to revisit many ideas. Motherhood began with my brother, who is much younger than I am."

Kalki Koechlin further added: "I remember watching him come home from school one day, he must have been seven or eight, and with a project on climate change and thinking 'this is such a renewal of innocence'. Children take us back to the basics; remind us of what is important. Also, just wanting to experience pregnancy, of feeling this life grows inside you."

"I know that I want to be an engaged parent. My concern is to connect with my child, not to have a particular rule, or expectation. I've chosen a name that works for either gender or that is representative of a gay person because I want my child to have that freedom of movement under the many umbrellas of gender that we have," she said.

On the work front, Kalki was last seen in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy. The Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt starrer was recently declared as India's official entry to the Oscars for the year 2020. Gully Boy opened in cinemas on February 14 this year to rave reviews and staggering box office collections, raking over Rs 139 crore at the ticket windows.

