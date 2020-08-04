See Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrates Rakhi with a grand family lunch!
Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram account and shared some pictures of her grand family lunch on the occasion of Rakhi and you cannot miss them!
On August 3, on the grand occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and the entire Kapoor family had a get-together to bring and ring in the festival together. The Jab We Met actress shared some adorable pictures on her Instagram account that had her, Saif Ali Khan, their toddler Taimur Ali Khan, and even Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.
And that's not all, Kareena Kapoor Khan's elder sister Karisma Kapoor couldn't be a part of the celebrations so she shared a message for her family that also happens to be a part of the post Kareena has shared:
Have a look right here:
View this post on Instagram
Family lunch âÂ¤ï¸ÂâÂ¤ï¸Â Miss you Lolo âÂ¤ï¸ÂâÂ¤ï¸Â
And coming to the actor's Instagram post, she also shared the picture of Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and Taimur Ali Khan that was uploaded by Soha Ali Khan and wrote a rather amusing caption to describe the moment of the munchkins. Have a look right here:
Khan recently completed two decades in Bollywood. She began her career with JP Dutta's Refugee in 2000 and became a star as years passed by. She went on to do films like Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Hulchul, Omkara, Jab We Met, Golmaal Returns, 3 idiots, Golmaal 3, Ra. One, Heroine, Singham Returns, and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.
She was also seen in films like Veere Di Wedding, Angrezi Medium, and Good Newwz. She's now gearing up for Laal Singh Chaddha and Takht. Takht will be Khan's second collaboration with Karan Johar where he directs the actress. This period drama, which is slated to release on December 24, 2021, also stars Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, and Janhvi Kapoor.
*Keep scrolling to read more news*
Also Read: The Big Bite! Kareena Kapoor Khan Gorges On A Burger Sent By Rhea Kapoor
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
-
Over the weekend, Kareena Kapoor Khan along with son Taimur Ali Khan were spotted at Karisma Kapoor's residence in Bandra, Mumbai. With lockdown restrictions lifted, looks like Bebo was eager to meet her sibling after so long. All pictures/Yogen Shah and Pallav Paliwal
-
Kareena Kapoor Khan looked beautiful in her blue and white printed dress as she stepped out of her car with son Taimur. But Kareena ensured safety first, she was seen wearing a protective face mask as she arrived at Karisma Kapoor's residence.
-
On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen on big screen in late Irrfan Khan-starrer Angrezi Medium. She will be next seen in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha.
-
The little tot looked cute in an orange tee and denim pants with white shoes as he walked holding his mother's hand. Taimur Ali Khan was also wearing a protective face mask.
-
Laal Singh Chaddha is an official adaptation of Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump (1994). The Advait Chandan directed film was originally slated for a Christmas 2020 release, but has now been pushed to 2021.
In picture: Kareena Kapoor Khan with son Taimur Ali Khan in Bandra.
-
While Kareena was spotted at Karisma's residence, Soha Ali Khan was clicked at Saif-Kareena's home in Bandra. Soha had visited with daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.
-
Recently in an interview, Soha Ali Khan shared some intresting information about Taimur-Inaaya's sweet brother-sister bond. Soha said, "Inaaya listens to Taimur a lot, she tries to copy whatever he does and wants to be faster than him. As they say, when you have an older sibling, you try and learn faster."
Kareena Kapoor Khan with son Taimur Ali Khan were clicked at Karisma Kapoor's residence in Bandra, while Soha Ali Khan and Inaaya were spotted at Bebo's Bandra residence. We have pictures
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe