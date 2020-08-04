See Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrates Rakhi with a grand family lunch!

On August 3, on the grand occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and the entire Kapoor family had a get-together to bring and ring in the festival together. The Jab We Met actress shared some adorable pictures on her Instagram account that had her, Saif Ali Khan, their toddler Taimur Ali Khan, and even Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

And that's not all, Kareena Kapoor Khan's elder sister Karisma Kapoor couldn't be a part of the celebrations so she shared a message for her family that also happens to be a part of the post Kareena has shared:

Have a look right here:

View this post on Instagram Family lunch âÂ¤ï¸ÂâÂ¤ï¸Â Miss you Lolo âÂ¤ï¸ÂâÂ¤ï¸Â A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) onAug 3, 2020 at 3:34am PDT

And coming to the actor's Instagram post, she also shared the picture of Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and Taimur Ali Khan that was uploaded by Soha Ali Khan and wrote a rather amusing caption to describe the moment of the munchkins. Have a look right here:

Khan recently completed two decades in Bollywood. She began her career with JP Dutta's Refugee in 2000 and became a star as years passed by. She went on to do films like Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Hulchul, Omkara, Jab We Met, Golmaal Returns, 3 idiots, Golmaal 3, Ra. One, Heroine, Singham Returns, and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

She was also seen in films like Veere Di Wedding, Angrezi Medium, and Good Newwz. She's now gearing up for Laal Singh Chaddha and Takht. Takht will be Khan's second collaboration with Karan Johar where he directs the actress. This period drama, which is slated to release on December 24, 2021, also stars Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, and Janhvi Kapoor.

