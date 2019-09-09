See Photo: Katrina Kaif rocks the denim dress

Katrina Kaif shared this image on her official Instagram handle

Bollywood actress and fashionista Katrina Kaif's photograph in a denim dress is winning hearts on social media. Katrina chose a faded denim short dress to make a statement during an appearance at an event in Mumbai. She completed the look with minimal make-up and a pair of blue heels.

On the acting front, Katrina is currently busy shooting for Sooryavanshi directed by Rohit Shetty. The film also stars Akshay Kumar. Sooryavanshi brings back Katrina and Akshay together after nine years. The two have previously worked in films such as Namastey London, Sing Is Kinng, Humko Deewana Kar Gaye, Welcome and Tees Maar Khan.

View this post on Instagram IIFA Press Con #IIFA20 #IIFAHomeComing A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) onSep 5, 2019 at 6:48am PDT

Sooryavanshi is the new addition in director Rohit Shetty's cop drama universe after the two Singham films and Simmba.

In Sooryavanshi, Akshay essays the role of Veer Suryavanshi, a character introduced as an anti-terrorist squad officer in the 2018 Simmba, starring Ranveer Singh.

The movie, which is scheduled to hit the screens on March 27, 2020, also stars Gulshan Grover.

