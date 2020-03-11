See Photo: Kiren Rijiju's throwback picture of Holi celebration from college days is beautiful!

Kiren Rijiju celebrating Holi with his friends during his Campus Law Centre days at Delhi University. Picture/Twitter Kiren Rijiju

On Wednesday, Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju took to micro blogging site Twitter and shared an adorable picture which won him many hearts. The 48-year-old minister shared a throwback picture of himself playing Holi with his friends during his college days.

Celebrating Holi with friends during my Campus Law Centre days in Delhi University. They all have become good lawyers except me! Thanks to Shekar for sharing this pic! pic.twitter.com/HR20qZLVHH — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) March 11, 2020

In the picture, a young college student Rijiju can be seen smeared with colours as he poses for a picture with his friends. While sharing the adorable picture with his followers, Rijiju wrote: Celebrating Holi with friends during my Campus Law Centre days in Delhi University. They all have become good lawyers except me! Thanks to Shekar for sharing this pic! From Rijiju's caption, its evident that the Union Minister received the picture from one of his friends.

Soon after receiving the picture, the BJP leader took to Twitter to share the throwback picture with his followers. The picture, which was shared on Wednesday has garnered over 100 retweets and about 2,000 likes. Netizens were quick enough to take to the comments section of the post and lauded the minister.

One user wrote, "College days are best moments," while another commented, "Looking so handsome sir." A third user said, "You haven't changed much except for your chubby cheeks."

Here's how netizens reacted to KirenRijiju's throwback picture:

College days are best moments. — Hemir Desai (@hemirdesai) March 11, 2020

Nice Sir, u looked so handsome! — Michael Scofield (@GeniusScofield) March 11, 2020

Rewinding memories provide happiness. — anil goel (@1967Anil) March 11, 2020

Nostalgic Sir Jee! — Raj Singh àª°àª¾àª àª¸àª¿àªàª¹ (@iRajSingh28) March 11, 2020

This year too, Kiren Rijiju celebrated the festival of colours with Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi.

Very private and controlled happy Holi celebration with my senior Minister colleague @naqvimukhtar ji ð pic.twitter.com/73BBJWUJFk — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) March 10, 2020

He also shared a video on Twitter where the BJP minister can be seen gorging on sweets.

