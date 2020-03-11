Search

See Photo: Kiren Rijiju's throwback picture of Holi celebration from college days is beautiful!

Updated: Mar 11, 2020, 16:13 IST | mid-day online correspondent |

In the picture, a young college student Rijiju can be seen smeared with colours as he poses for a picture with his friends

Kiren Rijiju celebrating Holi with his friends during his Campus Law Centre days at Delhi University. Picture/Twitter Kiren Rijiju
On Wednesday, Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju took to micro blogging site Twitter and shared an adorable picture which won him many hearts. The 48-year-old minister shared a throwback picture of himself playing Holi with his friends during his college days.

In the picture, a young college student Rijiju can be seen smeared with colours as he poses for a picture with his friends. While sharing the adorable picture with his followers, Rijiju wrote: Celebrating Holi with friends during my Campus Law Centre days in Delhi University. They all have become good lawyers except me! Thanks to Shekar for sharing this pic! From Rijiju's caption, its evident that the Union Minister received the picture from one of his friends.

Soon after receiving the picture, the BJP leader took to Twitter to share the throwback picture with his followers. The picture, which was shared on Wednesday has garnered over 100 retweets and about 2,000 likes. Netizens were quick enough to take to the comments section of the post and lauded the minister.

One user wrote, "College days are best moments," while another commented, "Looking so handsome sir." A third user said, "You haven't changed much except for your chubby cheeks."

Here's how netizens reacted to KirenRijiju's throwback picture:

This year too, Kiren Rijiju celebrated the festival of colours with Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi.

He also shared a video on Twitter where the BJP minister can be seen gorging on sweets.

