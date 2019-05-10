See photo: Lilly Singh plays dress up with 'adoptive parents' Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

hollywood

YouTube sensation Lilly Singh shared a picture of herself with Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas from the 2019 Met Gala, calling herself their adopted daughter

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra and Lilly Singh. Pic/instagram.com/iisuperwomanii

YouTube sensation Lilly Singh is close friends with Quantico actress Priyanka Chopra. The Youtuber made her Met Gala debut this year in a gorgeous purple gown and a braid adorned with matching flowers. Lilly has come a long way starting with her own YouTube channel in October 2010 to attending the Met Gala event, filled with Hollywood's A-list celebrities. The list of celebrities included Lady Gaga, Dakota Johnson, Cardi B, Nicki Minaj, Hailey Beiber and many others.

Lilly Singh grabbed eyeballs with her spectacular outfit and overall look, and then again with her fun Instagram posts from the mega event. The Youtuber took to Instagram to share a picture with friends Priyanka Chopra and her singer husband Nick Jonas and captioned the photo as, "Photographed here, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra adopt Indian Canadian daughter and enjoy an evening of dress up together. Rumours say a "tea party" is to follow."

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas made a bold style statement when they arrived at the Met Gala 2019 together as a married couple. Their eccentric emsembles caught everyone's attention and the couple looked like quirky royalty.

Lilly Singh's picture with the couple elicited funny and warm responses from Singh's Instagram followers. While one of them commented, "I will happily join this fam and make dinner every night", another said, "You and Priyanka killed it on that carpet!"

In related news, Lilly Singh was super excited to meet another Bollywood A-lister at the Met Gala too. She apparently "knocked over 6 chairs" just to meet the actress. Lilly wrote, "Searched the entire #MetGala, knocked over 6 chairs with my dress, got stepped on by 16 people and got a cramp... to find my sister @deepikapadukone and give her a hug. Worth it."

Deepika Padukone was all sorts of stunning in her Zac Posen custom gown. The diva unleashed her inner Barbie doll with that look.

On the work front, Lilly Singh is set to host her own TV show on NBS, becoming the first woman late-night host on a broadcast network and the first woman of Indian origin to do so.

