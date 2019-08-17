See Photo: Lisa Haydon announces pregnancy with an adorable picture

bollywood

Lisa Haydon with her family. Pic: Instagram/@lisahaydon

Model-actor Lisa Haydon on Saturday announced that she and her husband Dino Lalvani are expecting their second child together. Lisa took to Instagram to announce the news to her fans. In the picture, we can see her flaunting the baby bump while standing alongside her husband and son Zack in the sea. "Party of four on the way", she captioned the image.

Lisa and Dino, who is a son of Pakistan-born British entrepreneur Gullu Lalvani, tied in the knot in October 2016 after one year of dating. The couple are already parents to son Zack, who was born on May 17, 2017.

In an earlier interview, the Aisha actress had said that having a child opened her eyes to a whole new world and way of life. She also said that now is the time when women don't need to have career apprehensions with regard to starting a family. "I knew I wasn't going to have to choose one or the other. Sure, having a kid opened my eyes to a whole new world and way of living and one's priorities may change. But it's up to each individual and what they want to make of it.

"I was filming a web series till I was five months pregnant. I did the cover of Vogue India with Hrithik (Roshan) when I was four months pregnant... I believe that we are finally arriving at a place where women don't need to have career apprehensions towards starting a family. You can have it all. You might have to run a tight ship and have the occasional meltdown but it's all good," Lisa said.

From being a model and actor to a mother, Lisa also said that having a child emphasises the need for schedules and organisation.

"It also becomes quite natural to pick and choose what is most important and then make time only for that as the stakes are higher," said Lisa who also says that one of the self-realisation that pregnancy had on her is that "pancakes taste best with a squeeze of lemon and powdered sugar".

Now that she is back to work and have been shooting and Zack is still little, Lisa also said that the balance has been working out nicely.

"I love being at work and have also noticed he also values my presence a bit more when I return home after being away on a work trip," said the model-actress.

