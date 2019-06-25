See Photo: Loyal rescue pup saves owner after he falls into ditch; leads cops to him

international

The police also informed that even when the ambulance arrived, the rescue pup, Jack wouldn't rest unless he could see his owner

A picture of Jack shared by the police

On June 19, 2019, Gardai, the state police force of the Republic of Ireland took to social networking site Twitter to share an adorable story of a loyal puppy, who is being praised as a hero for leading the police to his injured owner who fell into a ditch after having a fall.

Also Read: Viral video: Internet hearts video of street dog walking to pharmacy to show injured paw

According to the Gardai police, Pat Brennan of Portarlington, County Laois, was taking his puppy, Jack, for a walk on when he stumbled and fell into a ditch. Pat realised he wouldn't be able to get back up on his own. In an interview, Pat revealed that he had a stroke in the past so his balance isn't great, and he ended up falling sideways down the bank and out of view, reports Independent.

Man's best friend.



Elderly man out walking his dog last night near Portarlington fell into the ditch & couldn’t get out. Jack the Dog stayed by his side & showed Gardaí where he was. Even when ambulance arrived Jack wouldn’t rest unless he could see him! Owner and Jack home now pic.twitter.com/QqDNpB3CKr — Garda Info (@gardainfo) June 18, 2019

He further said that he knew there was no way he could get out. He also feared that Jack might just run off because he's only a pup. But despite being just a pup, Jack did not run off and instead, he chose to stay by his owner's side as his owner called emergency services from his cell phone.

Also Read: Viral video: Woman gets stuck under elephant statue at Gujarat temple, wins internet

Immediately, a local gardai unit was sent to look for him. But by the time the police unit reached the spot, it was dark and the pup's owner was injured and trapped in the ditch. But still, Jack the loyal puppy, stayed by his owner's side.

In his interview to Independent, Jack revealed, after about 10 minutes, I could hear a car going by, but there was no way for me to alert them or draw their attention to me. But yet they came to his rescue as they spotted Jack near him. The Gardi police also called in for an ambulance to check on the puppy's owner.

Also Read: Viral video: Indian man proposes to girlfriend at World Cup match; seals it with a kiss

Pat, who had received some cuts and bruises from his fall, was able to go home after a medical checkup. In the meanwhile, the Gardi police praised Jack in a Twitter post. They wrote: Jack the Dog stayed by his side & showed Gardai where he was. Even when the ambulance arrived Jack wouldn't rest unless he could see him!

The Gardai police post on Jack's efforts and loyalty has been widely shared online, with netizens and Twitterati showering love on the loyal puppy. Here's how netizens reacted to Jack's loyalty and efforts to stay by his owner's side during tough times:

This is a pic I took a few years ago as I treated this dogs owner....I was under the watchful eye of mans best friend. pic.twitter.com/9TINgm4Cs9 — áÂ°É¿à¥®ÒÂ Kà¸Âà±®à¸ÂÕÂà¸Âà«­Òº (@KavanaghMick) June 18, 2019

Absolutely!! He wasn’t letting me out of his sight! — áÂ°É¿à¥®ÒÂ Kà¸Âà±®à¸ÂÕÂà¸Âà«­Òº (@KavanaghMick) June 18, 2019

Haha I like his style. God help anyone who ever needs to look after me with Erik around, I’m not sure he’d allow them near me at all ðÂÂÂ — Inkie (@Cookiiedivine) June 18, 2019

Magnificent photograph. On its own, it tells a story. A story of a great friendship ðÂÂÂ — Tomasz Olejnik ðÂÂ· ðÂÂµðÂÂ± ðÂÂ®ðÂÂª ðÂÂªðÂÂº (@TomaszOlejnik) June 18, 2019

Great ending to what could have been very different!! Man's best friend indeed!!!! — Don Kennedy (@donken37) June 18, 2019

Dog are just the best âÂºï¸ÂâÂ¤ï¸ÂðÂÂ¾ — MADRA (@MADRADogRescue) June 18, 2019

Wonderful story. How did the cops know the man was in the ditch ? — Mary Connolly (@MaryTCon) June 19, 2019

That’s dogs for you. Never let you down unlike fellow humans — kenshortall (@kenshortall) June 18, 2019

Top news stories of the day

Sex toys worth Rs 8 crore confiscated in two years in Mumbai

In the world's second populous nation, the obsession with sex toys shouldn't come as a surprise. What, however, does is the massive quantity of it being illegally brought into the country. The toys are regularly detained by the Customs Department. A Right To Information query filed by activist Prithviraj Maske revealed that from 2017 to January 2019, the Airport Special Courier Cell of the Mumbai Customs Department had seized sex toys worth Rs 8 crore. (Read full story)

Murder Mystery Solved: 3D face helps cops crack case

The forensic department of the KEM Hospital has helped the Navghar police crack a two-month-old murder case with the help of facial reconstruction and 3D superimposition technology, which they used to put a face on the victim's severely fractured skull. Yogesh Rane, a worker at a tea stall in Mulund had in March smashed the face of his colleague Vijay Kishor and burnt his upper body for laughing at him at the gym. He was caught after he attempted to kill another co-worker when the latter started asking him questions about Kishor's sudden disappearance. (Read full story)

Mumbai: Corporators oppose parking fines, say additionl infra required

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) decision to tackle the city's illegal parking menace has fallen flat with corporators opposing the move of charging hefty fines without providing the required infrastructure or additional parking space to citizens. Not only members of the ruling coalition, even the Opposition opposed the move at the civic body's general body meeting on Monday. (Read full story)

Mumbai's top cop pedals to 1,500 km cycling history

Indian Police Service (IPS) Krishna Prakash, special inspector general of police (IGP), administration, Maharashtra, is back home in Mumbai after creating cycling history. The tough cop has finished a stupendous fourth in the men's open category of the Race Across West (RAW) in USA. The race, which requires cycling for approximately 1,500 km across four American states, started on June 11 and ended on June 14. (Read full story)

Bandra court asks police to probe case of school that blamed child for bad touch

The Bandra Court has directed the Santacruz police to register an offence against a reputed school in Vile Parle after a petitioner parent alleged mental harassment of her child by it. Last year, the eight-year-old child was reprimanded for inappropriately touching his classmates, by the school. The parents later complained that the way the school treated the child thereon, was harassment. (Read full story)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates