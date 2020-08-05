See Photo: Malaika Arora's yoga pictures look jaw dropping
During the coronavirus lockdown, Malaika Arora has been sharing some yoga poses on Instagram keeping us motivated.
Malaika Arora has one of the fittest bodies in B-town. Heavy rains, extreme winter, and sweaty summers don't stop this 'gymoholic' from attaining the perfect physique and staying fit. The actress keeps sharing pictures of her workout videos on her social media handle and motivates her followers to follow suit. During the coronavirus lockdown, the actress has been sharing some yoga poses on Instagram keeping us motivated.
Recently, Malaika though her fans how to do Anjaneyasana. Sharing the sizzling pose on Instagram, "Hey everyone! I thought we’d take a little break yesterday but I hope you all had a great Raksha Bandhan and spent some lovely time with your loved ones, even those who did it virtually! I love how such festivals bring everyone together! Now let's get back to the amazing week ahead with some movement, stretching and sweating with #MalaikasMoveOfTheWeek (sic)". Take a look:
Hey everyone! I thought we’d take a little break yesterday but I hope you all had a great Raksha Bandhan and spent some lovely time with your loved ones, even those who did it virtually! I love how such festivals bring everyone together! Now let's get back to the amazing week ahead with some movement, stretching and sweating with #MalaikasMoveOfTheWeek Get on your mat and sweat it out & also don’t forget to tag @sarvayogastudios and @thedivayoga when you post! This week’s pose is Anjaneyasana! - Start in a downward dog. As you exhale bring your right foot forward and place it in between your hands aligning the right knee and heel in a straight line. - Lower your left knee to thr ground. Slide it back if needed till you feel a comfortable stretch in your left thigh - Inhale and lift your chest upright, taking your arms upwards, either parallel to each other or palms joined - With ever exhale, bend deeper into the pose, pressing your tailbone towards the floor - If possible, take your head back and look up - To come out of the pose, go back into the downward dog and repeat on the other side This is a great pose to stretch out your thigh, groin area and open your chest. Let’s see the pictures rolling in! This beautiful picture is shot by @by.the.gram #sarvayoga #strongerwithsarva #yogalife #malaikasmondaymotivation #movementmondays #yogagirl #yogapose #yogagram #fitindiamovement #mylifemyyoga
Amid the lockdown, the actress is sharing pictures of her in different yoga poses. Donning a black sports bra, and yoga pants, she can be seen doing a number of stretching exercises. Here's Malaika performing Goumukhasana or Cow Face Pose.
Hey guys, welcome to a new week! I’m keeping it simple & classic this week because there are certain poses which seem so easy to the eye but are so, so transformative, and I’d love to share them with you. How many of you’ll can actually interlock your hands? ðÂ§ÂâÂÂï¸Â I’ve been loving your pictures so much, its really nice to see everyone take care of themselves. Don’t forget to tag @sarvayogastudios @thedivayoga and #malaikasmoveoftheweek when you post :) This time’s is Goumukhasana or Cow Face Pose - Sit on the mat with your legs stretched out. Now bend the left leg, placing the foot under or next to your right hip. Fold your right leg over the left, placing the right foot next to your left hip - Bend your left elbow behind your back, with the palm facing upwards - Raise your right hand towards the sky, bend it at the elbow with the palm facing downwards - Try to interlock your palms in a clasp with your fingers. If not possible, use a bottle or the remote to bridge the gap - Hold for a few seconds and release the pose Goumukhasana is a great pose to stretch out your sitting muscles, shoulders & armpits, just a few minutes of this pose everyday could do wonders for your health! This beautiful shot is by @by.the.gram :) Stay safe, happy and healthy! Malaika Arora #malaikasmondaymotivation #mondaymotivation #yogaathome #workoutathome #fitindiamovement #mylifemyyoga #sarvayoga #strongerwithsarva
In another post, Malaika Arora shared is revolved chair pose and wrote, "Hello everybody! I hope you guys are having a great weekend and doing all the things you love! Are you all ready for Tomorrow? It is international yoga day! [sic]".
Hello everybody! I hope you guys are having a great weekend and doing all the things you love! Are you all ready for Tomorrow? It is international yoga day! Today’s asana is a Revolved Chair Pose or Parivrtta Utkatasana! As you post your pictures, do not forget to tag me, @sarvayogastudios @thedivayoga and #14Days14Asanas Would love to see the most creative way you can shoot this! 1. Begin standing straight, bend your knees to come into a chair pose with your hands folded in a namaste 2. Inhale, lengthen your spine and bend towards your right side, resting your left elbow on the outside of your right knee. 3. Don’t hunch your back and keep your palms together to keep your back long. 4. Keep your knees together. Lower your hips an extra inch. 5. To come out of the pose, exhale untwist your back and repeat on the other side. This pose can be tricky so please be careful and only do as much as your body allows you to! Thank you for the lovely shot @bythegram. This one is my favourite! #internationalyogaday #sarvayoga #divayoga #mylifemyyoga #fitindiamovement #malaikasmoveoftheweek
