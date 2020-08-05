See Photo: Malaika Arora's yoga pictures look jaw dropping

Malaika Arora has one of the fittest bodies in B-town. Heavy rains, extreme winter, and sweaty summers don't stop this 'gymoholic' from attaining the perfect physique and staying fit. The actress keeps sharing pictures of her workout videos on her social media handle and motivates her followers to follow suit. During the coronavirus lockdown, the actress has been sharing some yoga poses on Instagram keeping us motivated.

Recently, Malaika though her fans how to do Anjaneyasana. Sharing the sizzling pose on Instagram, "Hey everyone! I thought we’d take a little break yesterday but I hope you all had a great Raksha Bandhan and spent some lovely time with your loved ones, even those who did it virtually! I love how such festivals bring everyone together! Now let's get back to the amazing week ahead with some movement, stretching and sweating with #MalaikasMoveOfTheWeek (sic)". Take a look:

Amid the lockdown, the actress is sharing pictures of her in different yoga poses. Donning a black sports bra, and yoga pants, she can be seen doing a number of stretching exercises. Here's Malaika performing Goumukhasana or Cow Face Pose.

In another post, Malaika Arora shared is revolved chair pose and wrote, "Hello everybody! I hope you guys are having a great weekend and doing all the things you love! Are you all ready for Tomorrow? It is international yoga day! [sic]".

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news