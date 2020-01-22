See Photo: Mumbai model Vaishnavi Andhale looks classy in a white suit

Mumbai-based model Vaishnavi Andhale, who represented Maharashtra at Miss India 2019, on Tuesday took to Instagram to share a bold and beautiful picture of herself. In the picture, Vaishnavi can be seen rocking the professional boss woman look as she looks classy in a white suit.

While sharing the picture with her followers, Vaishnavi captioned it with a white heart emoticon and a Dove of Peace emoticon. The 20-year-old model from Mumbai, who is fashionista, content creator and an Influencer can be seen posing like an ace model as she dons the white suit with black inners.

In the picture, Vaishnavi can be seen as calm and composed as she poses like a professional model while facing the lenses. With subtle makeup and nude lipstick, Vaishnavi complimented her classy look by leaving her beautiful coloured long tresses open.

Since the time it has been shared, the post has garnered over 5,000 likes with hundreds of her followers taking to the comments sections of the post to share their views. One user wrote, "Looking classy", while another one commented, "Love with loads of heart emoticon." A third user said, "Classy with a black heart emoticon."

A few days ago, Vaishnavi had shared inside pictures from her photoshoot sessions where the 20-year-old model was seen gorging on delicious food. The KC college student was seen relishing Chinese cuisine from one of the popular restaurants in Lower Parel.



A screengrab of Vaishnavi Andhale's Insta story

From piping hot Dimsums to delicious fried rice and more, the winner of Femina Miss India Maharashtra 2019 ate them all. Besides being a model, Vaishnavi is also a food reviewer and often shares amazing pictures from food reviews to photoshoots and much more.

