See Photo: Mumbai model Vaishnavi Andhale looks classy in a white suit
In the picture, Vaishnavi can be seen suited up in a white blazer as she poses like an ace model for the lenses
Mumbai-based model Vaishnavi Andhale, who represented Maharashtra at Miss India 2019, on Tuesday took to Instagram to share a bold and beautiful picture of herself. In the picture, Vaishnavi can be seen rocking the professional boss woman look as she looks classy in a white suit.
View this post on Instagram
While sharing the picture with her followers, Vaishnavi captioned it with a white heart emoticon and a Dove of Peace emoticon. The 20-year-old model from Mumbai, who is fashionista, content creator and an Influencer can be seen posing like an ace model as she dons the white suit with black inners.
In the picture, Vaishnavi can be seen as calm and composed as she poses like a professional model while facing the lenses. With subtle makeup and nude lipstick, Vaishnavi complimented her classy look by leaving her beautiful coloured long tresses open.
Since the time it has been shared, the post has garnered over 5,000 likes with hundreds of her followers taking to the comments sections of the post to share their views. One user wrote, "Looking classy", while another one commented, "Love with loads of heart emoticon." A third user said, "Classy with a black heart emoticon."
A few days ago, Vaishnavi had shared inside pictures from her photoshoot sessions where the 20-year-old model was seen gorging on delicious food. The KC college student was seen relishing Chinese cuisine from one of the popular restaurants in Lower Parel.
A screengrab of Vaishnavi Andhale's Insta story
From piping hot Dimsums to delicious fried rice and more, the winner of Femina Miss India Maharashtra 2019 ate them all. Besides being a model, Vaishnavi is also a food reviewer and often shares amazing pictures from food reviews to photoshoots and much more.
Mumbai-based model Vaishnavi Andhale can definitely nail any attire with much ease and comfort. The 20-year-old model who represented Maharashtra at Miss India 2019 loves thigh-high slit ensembles and can rock it like nobody else.
In photo: Vaishnavi Andhale shines in a V-neck white dress as she captions the pic: Stay strong always
Vaishnavi Andhale is a vision in this stunning thigh-high slit dress in hues of gold and silver. The 20-year-old model from Mumbai paired her stunning outfit with minimal accessories, subtle make-up and left her long tresses open, which gave her a natural look.
For her outing in the city, Vaishnavi Andhale wore this silver skirt and paired it with a spaghetti crop top in hues of white. The model from Mumbai, who describes herself as Miss India Maharashtra 2019 on her Insta bio, looked like a diva as she aced the risque statement dress by leaving her elegant tresses open.
For her visit to the coastal town of Alibaug in Maharashtra, the 20-year-old model looked ravishing in a thigh-high slit black dress. While sharing this photo from her stay in Alibaug, Vaishnavi Andhale said: The most beautiful thing you can wear is your confidence!
Vaishnavi Andhale never shys away from showing her love for these dresses. The model shared this stunning photo from her Miss India days, where she had donned a beachwear outfit with a thigh-high slit. Vaishnavi simply looked beautiful as she captioned the picture: Faith it till you make it!
In photo: Vaishnavi Andhale shines in a full-sleeve black dress as she shows off her sash. She captioned this: Each day is a new day and I’m learning so much.
Vaishnavi Andhale, who won the Miss Beautiful Hair and Miss Photogenic award at the Miss India finale, shared this stunning photo where she is seen showing off her chiseled body as she shines in a thigh-high slit dress in hues of orange. Vaishnavi captioned this one: Feeling tropical
Vaishnavi Andhale can be seen channeling her chic vibes through this stunning floral thigh-high slit dress which she paired with strapped pumps and subtle make-up. The 20-year-old model who is a student of law parted her long tresses at one side as she played with her hair. Vaishnavi captioned this one: Exist loudly!
Sharing a leaf from her trip to serene baches, Vaishnavi Andhale looks chic in this stunning off-shoulder boho dress. The 20-year-old model, who is also a food reviewer, and digital content creator looked gorgeous as she nailed the boho look with oomph. She captioned this one: Keep the love flowing!
In picture: Vaishnavi Andhale looks beach-ready as she poses in a stunning yellow spaghetti strap dress. While sharing this photo, Vaishnavi wrote: Take me to the ocean!
Vaishnavi Andhale shared this stunning photo of herself while she was celebrating Christmas in 2018. For the festival, Vaishnavi looked elegant in a pastel pink off-shoulder dress with a thigh-high slit in the front. While sharing the photo, Vaishnavi wrote: Merry Christmas to all!
Vaishnavi Andhale makes a style statement in this velvet sculpted one-shoulder dress as she walks the ramp. The model from Mumbai can't seem to get enough of her love for modelling as she captions the photo in her own cheeky style. She writes: Hitting the ramp like and ends her caption with a sparkle emoticon.
Mumbai-based model Vaishnavi Andhale has been making waves ever since she represented Maharashtra at Miss India 2019. The 20-year-old model, who is quite active on Instagram has been setting the internet on fire with her chic, glam and fabulous fashion choices. But, Vaishnavi has a soft corner for the thigh-high slit outfits and her pictures in these risque outfits are truly a must-see.
(All photos/Instagram Vaishnavi Andhale)
