See Photo: Nargis Fakhri goes incognito in Pushkar

Last seen in Amavas earlier this year, Nargis Fakhri is back in the country for a show. The actor soaked in the sun in Goa and is now in Jaipur. She performed an exclusive DJ set for a club's first anniversary. She also visited Pushkar where she preferred to go incognito. Fakhri would step out with her face partially covered with a scarf (above). Did she want to go unnoticed?

The model-turned-actor made her debut in 2011 with Rockstar. Her last outing was 2018's 5 Weddings with Rajkummar Rao. Since then, she reduced her on-screen appearances as well. Before she took a break, Nargis featured in films like Madras Cafe, Main Tera Hero, Housefull 3 and Marathi feature Banjo, She was last seen in horror film, Amavas.

In an interview to PTI, the actress said that she had no qualms about taking a break from film. "When I said I'm going to take a break for six months, there were people who freaked out. I was told I'll lose everything, people will get ahead of me. They'll forget about me. They put all those things in my head. But I said I don't believe that," Nargis said.

She also said that staying away from the spotlight was not difficult. "I am happy. I like to do films but I also realised in the years I lived in India that I only worked all the time. I didn't even have my friends and family around.

"I didn't see my mom for three years. Happiness is in relationships which you have with people. If you don't have the support system, it's detrimental to your health. I had to learn how to balance," she says.

On the work front, she will be next seen opposite Sanjay Dutt in the action thriller film Torbaaz, which also stars Sanjay Dutt. Torbaaz is about child suicide bombers in Afghanistan and Sanjay Dutt will be seen playing an army officer in it.

