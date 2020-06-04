See Photo: Neetu Kapoor twins with daughter Riddhima

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has been with her mother Neetu Kapoor ever since her father, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, passed away. From playing scrabble to getting haircuts, Riddhima has not left her mother's side since she reached Mumbai after the demise of her father. Now, the mother-daughter duo has set up twinning goals in their recent social media post.

Riddhima took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph of herself along with Neetu. In the image, two are sporting chequered shirts and flaunting a long-bob hairstyle. She captioned the image: "Just us. #Twinningwithmommy #strongertogether."

View this post on Instagram Just us âÂ¤ï¸Â #twinningwithmommyâÂ¤ #strongertogether A post shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (RKS) (@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial) onJun 2, 2020 at 7:38am PDT

Riddhima is the elder sister of actor Ranbir Kapoor. She is married to Delhi-based industrialist Bharat Sahni. Riddhima went by road to Mumbai from New Delhi amid lockdown after learning about her father's demise. She reached Mumbai on May 2 to be with her mother Neetu Kapoor and brother Ranbir Kapoor.

Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30 aged 67 after battling cancer.

