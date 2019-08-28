See photo: Neha Dhupia and baby girl Mehr are a picture of peace and joy

bollywood

Neha Dhupia celebrated her 39th birthday with husband Angad Bedi and daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi in the Maldives.

Neha Dhupia with baby Mehr. Pic/Neha Dhupia's Instagram account

Neha Dhupia is currently in the Maldives with her husband actor Angad Bedi and baby girl Mehr. The Roadies host has been enjoying her birthday vacation in the Maldives; she turned 39 on August 27 and Angad had whisked her away on a holiday.

Neha and Angad have been sharing moments from their trip on social media, setting major vacation and relationship goals. Now, Neha Dhupia has shared a couple of photos with her little one and we can't stop gushing at them. While once again Mehr's face isn't visible in the photos, we still love how adorable mother-daughter look together.

The Tumhari Sulu actress shared the photos and wrote, "The best gift i could have ever asked for"

Neha and Mehr seem to be twinning in Payal Singhal outfits as the caption suggests. Mommy and baby can be seen looking out to sea and just enjoying the peace and quiet together.

Hubby Angad Bedi had shared a sweet post for wifey Neha on her birthday yesterday. He shared a couple of their photos together and wrote, "Happy birthday to you my beloved. I thank the almighty every day for bringing you into my life. You are my happy place. Waheguru mehr kare!!! I asked for one but I got two of you.. mehr is your reflection and hope she grows up to be like you. Have the best year ever. I love you. @nehadhupia"

Neha and Angad got hitched in a simple and private Gurudwara ceremony in Delhi in May last year. The couple became parents to Mehr, who was born on November 18, 2018.

Apparently, Mehr's first international trip was to Mauritius, and so was Neha's. Speaking about the same, Neha had told mid-day, "It's a tough flight for a little baby, but we are going to do it. It's Mehr's first trip abroad. The first time I ever travelled out of the country was Mauritius, and it is the same with my daughter. We had her passport made when she was a month-and-a-half old, and her photograph saw her all swaddled up in clothes." Neha and Angad had taken little Mehr to Mauritius to celebrate their first wedding anniversary.

