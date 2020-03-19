See Photo: Neha Dhupia and baby girl Mehr are a picture of peace and joy

Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia's daughter Mehr is one of the most cutest baby girls of B-town. The little one's pictures always make fans of the two actors 'ooh' and 'aww' over them. Recently, Neha shared an adorable picture with her daughter that certainly melted our heart.

In the picture, the Helicopter Eela star can be seen shining with happiness, as Mehr takes baby steps and walks right into her arms. Dhupia monochrome tracksuit with hair styled in two braids, while her cute little munchkin has opted for a blue hoodie jacket and powder blue pants. Sharing the picture, the actress wrote, "What actually matters ... #vision2020 ... love, health and happiness ... 16 months today our baby girl ... @mehrdhupiabedi @angadbedi". Take a look at the picture:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia) onMar 18, 2020 at 2:07am PDT

Neha and Angad got hitched at a gurudwara ceremony in Delhi in May 2018 and welcomed their firstborn Mehr Dhupia Bedi on November 18, 2018. Since then, Angad and Neha regularly share photos of her little munchkin on social media.

Last week, Neha had grabbed headlines when she was trolled for her comments on one of the recent episodes of Roadies Revolution. Dhupia had lashed out at a contestant when he confessed he slapped his girlfriend as he found she was cheating on him with five other men. The actress said it was her choice and he had no right to slap her.

Later, she took to social media to defend herself. She posted a lengthy statement, declaring she has been misinterpreted.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia) onMar 14, 2020 at 4:16am PDT

Neha Dhupia was recently seen in the short film, Devi, which also featured Kajol in her digital debut, Shruti Haasan, Neena Kulkarni, Mukta Barve, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Sandhya Mhatre, and Yashaswini Dayama. The short film that showed these nine women battle their anger and anguish together was received very well by critics and the audience.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates