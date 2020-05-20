See Photo: Neha Dhupia shares adorable picture of daughter Mehr as she turns one-and-a-half-years old

Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia's daughter Mehr is one of the most cutest baby girls of B-Town. The little one's pictures always make fans of the two actors 'ooh' and 'aww' over them. Recently, Neha shared an adorable picture with her daughter that certainly melted our heart. The little girl is now one-and-a-half years old.

The series of pictures shared by Neha shows the kiddo looking out from the grill and has her back to the camera. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "And just like that our baby girl is 1 1/2 years old ... @mehrdhupiabedi (sic)". Take a look:

Neha and Angad got hitched at a gurudwara ceremony in Delhi in May 2018 and welcomed their firstborn Mehr Dhupia Bedi on November 18, 2018. Since then, Angad and Neha regularly share photos of her little munchkin on social media.

Last week, Neha shared a photograph that shows her and her little girl playing with paint. "Piece of (he)-art," she captioned the image.

View this post on Instagram Piece of (he)-art âÂ¤ï¸Â A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia) onMay 4, 2020 at 1:49am PDT

Before this, she shared a picture of little Mehr playing on the floor with toys all around. Angad is relaxing next to her using one of her toy as his pillow. Neha is seen sitting near the windows exchanging a fun banter with Mehr. Sharing the picture on her Instagram account, the Helicopter Eela star wrote, "MOOD .... #day10 #lockdown #lockdownlove (sic)".

View this post on Instagram MOOD .... #day10 #lockdown #lockdownlove A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia) onApr 2, 2020 at 10:43pm PDT

Neha Dhupia was recently seen in the short film, Devi, which also featured Kajol in her digital debut, Shruti Haasan, Neena Kulkarni, Mukta Barve, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Sandhya Mhatre, and Yashaswini Dayama. The short film that showed these nine women battle their anger and anguish together was received very well by critics and the audience.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news