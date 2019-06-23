See Photo: Nita Ambani flaunts world's most expensive handbag worth Rs 2.6 crore

famous-personalities

In the picture, Nita Ambani is seen showing off her expensive handbag, as she happily poses for a picture with Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan during her London trip

Nita Ambani with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor with a friend. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/therealkarismakapoor

Recently, social media has been flooded with pictures of the Ambani family, from Aklash Ambani and Shloka Mehta being spotted at the airport to Anant Ambani enjoying a fine-dine experience at a popular restaurant in Bandra.

And now, pictures of Nita Ambani have gone viral over the internet. Just a few days ago, Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor shared a picture where is seen alongside her sister Kareen Kapoor Khan, a friend and one of the most powerful and inspirational woman in the world - Nita Ambani.

Karisma Kapoor, who was on a picture-sharing spree from her London vacation, shared a picture with India's leading businessman Mukesh Ambani's wife Nita Ambani. In the pic, Nita Ambani is seen happily posing for a group picture with the Kapoor sisters and their friend.

While sharing the picture with her fans and followers on Instagram, Karisma captioned it: Wonderful afternoon #londondiaries. Dressed in an all-white ensemble, Nita Ambani looked poised and elegant in straightened hair and a handbag. While Bebo and Lolo were seen in casual tees and jeans.

But it isn't the picture that has been creating waves over the internet. If rumours are to be believed, Ambani was seen holding the most expensive handbag in the picture while posing alongside Kareena and Karisma.

If one takes a closer look at the bag carefully then one will realise that it is the world's most expensive bag from Hermes popularly known as Birkin Bag. The fancied handbag that Ambani is holding is made of Himalaya Crocodile Skin and is available at a whopping price of 3, 80, 000 dollars (approximately Rs 2.6 crore).

According to reports, the Himalaya Birkin handbag is manufactured using matte crocodile skin and is made up of hand-dyed to replicate the whites and grays of the Tibetan mountain range. It is said that the Hermes, the handbag company, manufactures only two bags of this kind yearly.

The Birkin bags are highly popular in the West and several Hollywood celebrities such as Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner own them too. The Birkin handbag was actually created in the year 1985 for actress Jane Birkin. Nita Ambani was in London and was seen cheering for Team India during the ongoing ICC World Cup 2019 Cricket match between India and Pakistan that took place on June 16.

Shloka Mehta runs her hand through her hair she walks towards her car at Mumbai airport

On the other hand, her son and daughter-in-law, Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta were recently spotted at their casual best when they made their way towards the car upon arriving at Kalina airport from London post attending the World Cup matches in London.

Sporting their casual best, Akash Ambani was seen sporting a blue t-shirt, while his partner and wife Shloka Mehta donned a grey sweatshirt for the travel journey from London to Mumbai. While the duo sported their casual best, it was Shloka who stole our hearts with her no-makeup look. The couple were in London and were also seen attending India vs Pakistan World Cup match in Manchester which took place on June 16, 2019.

