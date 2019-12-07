See Photo: Nita Ambani is elegance personified in this gota-patti lehenga
Make-up artist Mickey Contractor shared a picture of her where she donned in a stunning red and blue coloured lehenga which had gota-patti work on it
Business tycoon Mukesh Ambani and his family define royalty in every way. Be it the events they host, the clothes they adorn, we cant stop admiring its beauty. This time, who stole the show was Mukesh Ambani's wife, Nita Ambani.
Nita Ambani gives us major goals when it comes to carrying any attire. Make-up artist Mickey Contractor shared a picture of her where she donned in a stunning red and blue coloured lehenga which had gota-patti work on it. While the lehenga is minimal, the heavy work on the dupatta complements it perfectly. She accessorised her look with heavy kundan jewellery.
Mickey Contractor captioned the photo and wrote, "Luminous".
Recently, in another picture which was posted by designer Anamika Khanna, Nita Ambani looked graceful in a cream and gold outfitm which she paired with green-coloured jewellery. Her open hair and radiant smile complemented her look.
Recently, the Ambanis hosted a pre-wedding bash for Mukesh Ambani's sister Nina Kothari's son, Arjun Kothari which was attended by all the bigwigs of Bollywood industry such as Abhishek and Aishwarya Bachchan, Shahid and Mira Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan among others.
