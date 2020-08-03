See Photo: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Ranbir Kapoor celebrate Raksha Bandhan with a stunning selfie!
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to her Instagram account and shared a stylish and stunning selfie with brother Ranbir Kapoor as the sibling duo geared up for the celebrations of Raksha Bandhan!
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, if you observe her Instagram account, is extremely fond of sharing throwback pictures with her family. Ever since the unfortunate and untimely demise of her father and veteran star Rishi Kapoor this year on April 30, she has been sharing lots of moments with him on social media.
And that's not all, she also shares some heartwarming moments with her mother Neetu Kapoor and brother Ranbir Kapoor. And today, August 3, being the festival of Raksha Bandhan, she couldn't have stayed away from
another post on Instagram.
Taking to her account, she shared a stunning selfie with Ranbir Kapoor and wished her on this special day. Have a look right here:
View this post on Instagram
But this is not the end, she even took to her Instagram story and made a collage of all her brothers (including cousins) and posted a lovely message for all of them, have a look right here:
Coming to Ranbir Kapoor, he has a busy schedule for the next few months since he has a number of films lined-up. The first one is Shamshera with Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor that was scheduled to release this year on July 30 but was postponed due to the lockdown. He also has the much-awaited and ambitious Brahmastra, a Superhero trilogy.
This Ayan Mukerji directorial also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia, and Mouni Roy. This was slated to open on December 4. He also has Luv Ranjan's next directorial with Shraddha Kapoor that was announced to come out in cinemas on March 26 next year. And that's not all, he also happens to be in talks with Sandeep Reddy Vanga for a film tentatively titled Devil.
Also Read: 'Always And Forever': Riddhima Shares Throwback Picture With Mother Neetu Kapoor And Brother Ranbir
-
Born on September 28, 1982, Ranbir Kapoor turned 37 today. Son of actors Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir is the grandson of legendary filmmaker-actor Raj Kapoor. He made his Bollywood debut with Saawariya, alongside Sonam Kapoor in 2007. Ever since there is no looking back for this Kapoor lad. (All pics/Neetu Kapoor's Instagram account)
In picture: Ranbir Kapoor with mother Neetu Kapoor.
-
While we all know Ranbir Kapoor for his films, on his birthday, we take a look at some of his most candid pictures with his family, all thanks to his mother Neetu Kapoor's Instagram account.
In picture: Neetu Kapoor with son Ranbir Kapoor.
-
Mama's boy Ranbir Kapoor with Neetu Kapoor.
-
Picture perfect! Riddhima Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor.
-
Neetu Kapoor with son Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor.
-
A childhood picture of Ranbir Kapoor with cousin Armaan Jain.
-
Ranbir Kapoor with sister Riddhima Kapoor.
-
Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor with daughter Riddhima.
-
My baby shot me down! Ranbir Kapoor with parents Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor.
-
Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor are all smiles!
-
Neetu Kapoor with Rishi Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor (second from left).
-
Neetu Kapoor with son Ranbir Kapoor.
-
Riddhima Kapoor with father Rishi Kapoor and mother Neetu Kapoor.
-
Ranbir Kapoor with sister Riddhima Kapoor.
-
Rishi Kapoor with son Ranbir Kapoor.
-
Rishi Kapoor with son Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor.
-
Rishi Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor.
-
A picture from Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor's wedding.
-
Adorable! Neetu Kapoor plants a kiss on Rishi Kapoor's cheek.
-
The original 'Kapoor and Sons': Randhir Kapoor, Ritu Nanda, Rishi Kapoor, Reema Jain, Rajiv Kapoor.
-
Here's wishing a very happy birthday to Ranbir Kapoor!
On Ranbir Kapoor's 37th birthday, we bring you his family pictures with his mother Neetu Kapoor, father Rishi Kapoor, sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.
