See Photo: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Ranbir Kapoor celebrate Raksha Bandhan with a stunning selfie!

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, if you observe her Instagram account, is extremely fond of sharing throwback pictures with her family. Ever since the unfortunate and untimely demise of her father and veteran star Rishi Kapoor this year on April 30, she has been sharing lots of moments with him on social media.

And that's not all, she also shares some heartwarming moments with her mother Neetu Kapoor and brother Ranbir Kapoor. And today, August 3, being the festival of Raksha Bandhan, she couldn't have stayed away from

another post on Instagram.

Taking to her account, she shared a stunning selfie with Ranbir Kapoor and wished her on this special day. Have a look right here:

View this post on Instagram Happy Rakhi love you â¤ï¸ A post shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (RKS) (@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial) onAug 2, 2020 at 11:49pm PDT

But this is not the end, she even took to her Instagram story and made a collage of all her brothers (including cousins) and posted a lovely message for all of them, have a look right here:

Coming to Ranbir Kapoor, he has a busy schedule for the next few months since he has a number of films lined-up. The first one is Shamshera with Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor that was scheduled to release this year on July 30 but was postponed due to the lockdown. He also has the much-awaited and ambitious Brahmastra, a Superhero trilogy.

This Ayan Mukerji directorial also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia, and Mouni Roy. This was slated to open on December 4. He also has Luv Ranjan's next directorial with Shraddha Kapoor that was announced to come out in cinemas on March 26 next year. And that's not all, he also happens to be in talks with Sandeep Reddy Vanga for a film tentatively titled Devil.

