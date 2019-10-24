MENU

See Photo: Rithvik Dhanjani attends Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan' Season 2 special screening

Published: Oct 24, 2019, 19:15 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Rithvik Dhanjani interacted with the audience and participated in all the interactive activities at the event

Image courtesy: Instagram/@rithvik_d
Image courtesy: Instagram/@rithvik_d

Recently, Amazon Prime Video hosted a special screening for its consumers and fans of the upcoming Amazon Original Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan’s Second Season. The screening was attended by Actor Rithvik Dhanjani, who’s an avid fan of the show. Rithvik interacted with the audience and participated in all the interactive activities at the event.

The screening was a special treat for fans ahead of the show’s launch on November 1st. The last season had garnered great reviews owing to which the excitement is high amongst the audience.

The second season of Jack Ryan starts streaming Friday, November 1, on Amazon Prime Video.

