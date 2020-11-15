See Photo: Saiee Manjrekar emanates beauty and grace in a stunning red lehenga

Saiee M Manjrekar made her mark in Bollywood with her debut itself, in Dabangg 3 where she starred alongside Salman Khan. Besides being famous for her talent, she has always wowed fans with her graceful and chic style. During the festive season, she shared some breathtaking images from a shoot where she can be seen in an ornate and elaborate lehenga, looking as stunning as ever.

The rich red lehenga with intricate embroidery is perfectly paired with a statement neckpiece. Saiee looks like an absolute vision, with natural makeup that highlights her sharp features, and her hair in a neat updo.

Sharing the pictures on her Instagram handle, she wrote, "My diwali vibe this year is dress up and sit on the sofa in the living room and take MANY pictures. Happy Diwali everyone, lots of love and light (sic)".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saiee M Manjrekar (@saieemmanjrekar)

Saiee's elegant style is being highly recognised by fans and critics alike. The beautiful celebutante will next be seen in Major, the biopic of the 26/11 martyr, Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, and we are eager to see what she has in store for us.

