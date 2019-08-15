See Photo: Saif showering kisses on Taimur Ali Khan will melt your heart

bollywood

A picture of Saif Ali Khan smothering his little one - Taimur Ali Khan - with kisses is doing rounds on the internet. And, needless to say, it is extremely cute!

Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan. Pic: Instagram/@therealkareenakapoor

Saif Ali Khan is currently enjoying a well-deserved break with his family in Wiltshire, England. Ever since, pictures and videos of Saif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and their son Taimur Ali Khan have been doing the rounds on the internet.

An adorable photo uploaded by Kareena Kapoor on her official Instagram handle of the father-son duo has gone viral. In the picture, we can see Saif showering kisses on his bundle of joy while little Tim is giggling. Both the boys are twinning in a red tee and blue jeans. The star kid's super-adorable pictures will surely make our day. Check out the picture here:

View this post on Instagram #happinessðÂÂÂ A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) onAug 14, 2019 at 8:05am PDT

Isn't this picture adorable?

Earlier, Kareena shared a picture with her little boy that features her lying on the grass with him as she lovingly gazes at the apple of her eye.

View this post on Instagram Quality Time with Tim âÂ¤âÂ¤ ðÂÂ· @priyangis A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) onAug 13, 2019 at 3:57am PDT

Recently, Kareena's video call moment with Taimur went viral. While on the sets of Dance India Dance, on which Kareena is a judge, the actress was seen video calling Taimur and talking to him.

While the actress was shooting for Angrezi Medium alongside Irrfan Khan, husband Saif Ali Khan had been shooting for his upcoming film Jawaani Jaaneman alongside newcomer Alaia F and Tabu.

Speaking about Jawaani Jaaneman, the film is directed by Nitin Kakkar and is a romantic comedy-drama, which also features Tabu. Produced by Jackky Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment in association with Saif's Black Knight Films and Jay Shewakramani's Northern Lights Films, the movie will release on November 29.

Meanwhile, the second season of Saif's web series Sacred Games dropped online on Thursday. The second season of the series, co-directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, finds his character Sartaj Singh in a better headspace as he battles life issues with greater precision and shoulders more responsibilities at work. In the series, he is joined by Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Kalki Koechlin, Pankaj Tripathi, Ranvir Shorey, and Luke Kenny

