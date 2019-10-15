See Photo: Saina Nehwal waits for her transport bus and is not amused!

Saina Nehwal is currently scheduled to participate in the Denmark Open 2019 badminton tournament and was en route to Denmark for the same. Accompanying her was her husband and shuttler Parupalli Kashyap and Kidambi Srikanth.

Saina Nehwal and Co were apparently waiting for their transport bus to drop them for their training schedule. Apparently, Sania Mirza and her colleagues waited for 40 minutes with no sign of the bus. Saina Nehwal took to photo-sharing site Instagram and shared a photo and captioned it, "No transport, no contact. Training at 5pm. Waiting for the bus for the last 40 mins. It's 5pm already. The minimum they can do is provide contact number to call. #denmarkopen2019."

Sania Mirza and PV Sindhu will both be playing at the Denmark Open. World No 8 Saina Nehwal, has been going through a tough phase with fitness issues hindering her progress since claiming the Indonesia Masters in January.

The London Olympic bronze medallist, who was diagnosed with agastroenteritis problem in March, made first-round exits at China and Korea and she aims to get deep into the draw.

A finalist at the last edition, Saina, seeded 8th, is up against World No 12 from Japan Sayaka Takahashi, who had defeated the Indian the last time they meet at the Thailand Open in August.

Former Commonwealth Games champion Parupalli Kashyap has been in decent form this year. He reached the semifinals at India Open before making it to the last four at Korea Open. The 33-year-old will open against Thailand's Sitthikom Thammasin.

