See photo: Salman Khan wishes Katrina Kaif happy birthday in a special way!

Katrina Kaif turned 36 on Tuesday, July 16. Salman Khan wished her happy birthday in the sweetest possible way.

Katrina Kaif is currently in Mexico celebrating her birthday. A number of Bollywood celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Farhan Khan, and Rhea Kapoor poured in birthday wishes for the Bharat girl. Joining the bandwagon was her Bharat co-star Salman Khan, who wished Kat happy birthday in the sweetest possible way.

The 53-year-old actor shared a still from Bharat in which he and Katrina can be seen enjoying a scooter ride together. Salman captioned the post: "Happy birthday Katrinaaa...". The photograph instantly went viral on Instagram, fetching over 7 lakh likes within 2 hours.

Meanwhile, Katrina has set a new norm of birthday wishes by wishing herself. She shared a photo from the beach posing in a white swimsuit at the beach. The image had a caption of emojis - Birthday cake, Mexican flag, and a yellow heart emoticon. Katrina is enjoying her vacation in Mexico with her mother Suzanne Turquotte, sisters and a few close friends.

A source informed mid-day, "It is a double celebration for Katrina as her career has also witnessed an upward spiral. With Bharat winning her accolades, she is feeling reassured and is in a great space professionally. So, she wanted to take a break from the chaotic life of Mumbai and let her hair down with her near and dear ones. She will bring in her birthday with an intimate seaside party at a well-known beach club in the area."

The source adds that it's all work for Kaif once she returns to the bay later this month. "She has been considering launching her production house for a while, and has finally decided to set the ball rolling on it."

On the work front, Katrina was last seen in the multi-starrer Bharat. The Salman Khan-starrer hit a double century by crossing the Rs 200 crore mark at the Box Office. Emerging as the biggest opener of this year, the film, which hit the screens on Eid, minted Rs 201.86 crore last month. Bharat also features Disha Patani, Sunil Grover, Jackie Shroff, Nora Fatehi and Sonali Kulkarni. Salman Khan sports five different looks in the film spanning 60 years, including a crucial part showcasing the actor in his late 20s, looking much leaner and younger.

She is now shooting with Akshay Kumar for Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi. The film has a recreation of the iconic rain song, Tip Tip Barsa Paani. The song, which was originally picturised on Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon in Mohra, is being recreated for Sooryavanshi. The new version will have Akshay and Katrina Kaif sizzling together.

Sooryavanshi is scheduled to hit the screens on March 27, 2020.

