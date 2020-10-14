Search

See Photo: Sanya Malhotra shows off her abs post workout

Updated: 14 October, 2020 08:26 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Sanya Malhotra took to her social media and posted a mirror selfie flaunting her abs and tagged her coach.

Image source: Instagram/@sanyamalhotra
Image source: Instagram/@sanyamalhotra

Sanya Malhotra has delivered promising performances ever since her debut in Dangal. She was recently seen in the film Shakuntala Devi for which she garnered many accolades. Her characters and acting both are favoured by the audience and she has established her own ground in Bollywood since the beginning.

The actress took to her social media and posted a mirror selfie flaunting her abs and tagged her coach. She looks absolutely hot in this picture and we are amazed by the physique Sanya maintains.

Sanya utilised the time during the lockdown to focus on fitness and bounce back in better shape. The actress is a wholesome package of hotness, fitness and talent. Her dedication is unmatched when it comes to films, fitness and work. She has proved it time and again with what she delivers. Sanya is a very lively person and a delight to watch on screen. Sanya will be next seen in Anurag Basu's Ludo and Guneet Monga's Pagglait.

