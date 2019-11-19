See Photo: Sonam Kapoor, Rhea having fun time in Los Angeles

Sonam and Rhea have touched down in the City of Angels where they will spend a few days soaking up the Los Angeles sun and lifestyle on a girls getaway.

They kicked off their trip by heading to the beach for some shopping on Abbot Kinney in Venice, named by GQ as the coolest block in America. Their first stop was female-owned Aviator Nation - a lifestyle brand inspired by 1970’s California where the girls fell in love with their distressed hoodies and sweatpants.

From there, they headed to MTN, a farm-to-table Izakaya helmed by acclaimed Chef Travis Lett that is the perfect place for veg and non-veg friends (or sisters!) to dine together on dishes like the vegan grilled meiji tofu ramen or sake marinated jidori chicken wings.

In one of the images, Sonam and Rhea are seen sharing a laugh while digging into some tempting dishes.

For the unversed, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's last release, The Zoya Factor, failed at the box-office. This Abhishek Sharma directorial, also starring Dulquer Salmaan, could only manage lifetime collections of around Rs. 4.90 crores. Before this she was seen in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga.

On the work front, the actress is gearing up for Sujoy Ghosh's next production, which is the remake of the Korean film, Blind. She earlier told IANS: "I haven't done any action and horror films, so these are the two genres I would love to explore. It would be so different and exciting for me because I haven't done anything on action. So, one of these two genres would be interesting to try out."

