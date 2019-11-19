See Photo: Sonam Kapoor, Rhea having fun time in Los Angeles
Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram to share a few pictures, showing how she is spending her holidays in LA
Sonam and Rhea have touched down in the City of Angels where they will spend a few days soaking up the Los Angeles sun and lifestyle on a girls getaway.
They kicked off their trip by heading to the beach for some shopping on Abbot Kinney in Venice, named by GQ as the coolest block in America. Their first stop was female-owned Aviator Nation - a lifestyle brand inspired by 1970’s California where the girls fell in love with their distressed hoodies and sweatpants.
From there, they headed to MTN, a farm-to-table Izakaya helmed by acclaimed Chef Travis Lett that is the perfect place for veg and non-veg friends (or sisters!) to dine together on dishes like the vegan grilled meiji tofu ramen or sake marinated jidori chicken wings.
In one of the images, Sonam and Rhea are seen sharing a laugh while digging into some tempting dishes.
For the unversed, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's last release, The Zoya Factor, failed at the box-office. This Abhishek Sharma directorial, also starring Dulquer Salmaan, could only manage lifetime collections of around Rs. 4.90 crores. Before this she was seen in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga.
On the work front, the actress is gearing up for Sujoy Ghosh's next production, which is the remake of the Korean film, Blind. She earlier told IANS: "I haven't done any action and horror films, so these are the two genres I would love to explore. It would be so different and exciting for me because I haven't done anything on action. So, one of these two genres would be interesting to try out."
Sonam Kapoor and husband Anand Ahuja sure seemed to be living it up in the Maldives! From snorkelling to beach bumming to having a chilled out yacht rides, Sonam's pictures from her Maldivian trip will surely give you travel goals. (All photos/Sonam Kapoor's official Instagram account)
Due to work commitments, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and her husband Anand Ahuja spend a lot of time apart from each other. But they both know very well how to keep their love going strong across the long-distance and often take mini-vacations to spend quality time with each other.
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja got married in May 2018. Anand is the owner of a popular clothing brand and a first multi-brand sneaker store.
Sonam Kapoor's sister-producer Rhea Kapoor was also part of the Maldivian vacation. Rhea was accompanied by her boyfriend Karan Boolani.
Well, it was for Karan Boolani's birthday on October 5, that the Kapoor and Ahuja clan set off to the Maldives for some downtime.
Rhea's boyfriend Karan Boolani is good friends with Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja. Karishma Boolani too was part of the trip!
This picture of Rhea Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor with Karishma Boolani is enough to make us want to drag our cousins/siblings/friends someplace as gorgeous as the Maldives.
Rhea Kapoor shared this breezy picture on Instagram and captioned it, "Boat adventures with the family."
The Kapoor sisters - Sonam and Rhea are super close and often go to events and parties together. These vacations pictures are proof that this duo sure knows how to have fun!
Lovebirds! Sonam Kapoor Ahuja says her husband and businessman Anand Ahuja makes the world better for her and we can't agree to her more.
A candid click of the gorgeous couple!
Sonam Kapoor with sister Rhea Kapoor poses for a picture. The fashionistas look pretty in white! Don't you agree with us?
Sonam Kapoor, Karishma Boolani and Rhea Kapoor pose together!
Sonam Kapoor looks the happiest when with husband Anand Ahuja and this picture is proof enough.
Looking at these pictures makes us want to pack our bags and set off on an adventure of our own!
The Kapoor sisters - Sonam and Rhea were holidaying in the Maldives, last week. We take a look at their pictures from the exotic beach vacay right here!
