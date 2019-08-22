See Photo: Sonam Kapoor shares her childhood picture for a cause

bollywood

Sonam Kapoor shared a throwback picture from her school days on her social media handle as a part of #WhyTheGap campaign social initiative in collaboration with an NGO.

Sonam Kapoor in her school days. Pic: Twitter/@sonamakapoor

Sonam Kapoor shared a throwback picture from her school days on her social media handle as a part of #WhyTheGap campaign social initiative in collaboration with an NGO. She was nominated for the challenge by Twinkle Khanna.

The actress shared a group photo of her batch from her school days in Arya Vidya Mandir, Mumbai. In the picture, we can see cute little Sonam standing behind her class teacher in the picture flaunting her short hair. Along with the picture, she also shared an important message.

Take a look at the picture:

My school days were some of my happiest memories. I believe that education is the one path to true independence and freedom. We should all be asking #WhyTheGap and working towards #TheRightStart for every child.

I nominate @arjunk26 @ReallySwara and @dulQuer to join @stc_india https://t.co/0NSET9C3Wa pic.twitter.com/xxhKltIux6 — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) August 21, 2019

Earlier, Taapsee Pannu also took the challenge by sharing a throwback picture from her school days on her Instagram handle. The picture showed the actress in her school uniform standing on a podium, after having won the first prize in a sport. The Pink actress captioned it, "Sports have been an integral part of my life. School race tracks became my war zone every year and thanks to a supportive family and encouraging school teachers, I could have my moment of glory. Unfortunately, many kids don't have that support system. #WhyTheGap [sic]"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) onAug 20, 2019 at 11:19am PDT

Before her, Akshay shared a black and white throwback photo of himself in which he can be seen sitting atop a bicycle. He wrote, "Growing up I was always inclined towards sports and my mother would ensure I got nutritious home-cooked meals to fuel my passion. But it's a privilege that millions of street children do not have access to. 11,72,604 children in India can't afford even a single meal a day! It's time to ask #WhyTheGap with @savethechildren_india [sic]."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) onAug 20, 2019 at 1:14am PDT

The social media challenge was started by Twinkle Khanna to raise awareness about gender gaps in society. She wrote, "Growing up, as you can see not only did I have the same hairstyle as my class teacher( why? why? why?) but studying and doing well was very important to me and it all helped me to become an independent woman. 2/5 girls still don't complete school. Let's ask #WhyTheGap with @savethechildren_india to give every girl #TheRightStart - I nominate @sonamkapoor @tahirakashyap @akshaykumar to take this further by sharing their school memories [sic]"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna) onAug 19, 2019 at 6:24am PDT

Sonam will next be seen in the movie, The Zoya Factor, where she stars alongside Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan. The film is slated to release on September 20.

Also Read: Sonam Kapoor is a lucky mascot

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates