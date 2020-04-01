See Photo: Sonam Kapoor wishes aunt Kavita Singh with a beautiful throwback picture

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor's aunt Kavita Singh celebrates her birthday on Wednesday, April 1. Sonam wished her in the most adorable way. The actress dug into her family album and fished out a major throwback photo with her aunt while also sending out a heartfelt birthday wish.

In the picture, which the Zoya Factor actress shared on her Instagram handle, a cute Sonam can be seen in her aunt's arms as they posed together for a photo. "Happy happy birthday masu love you tons (sic)," she captioned the click. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) onMar 31, 2020 at 10:31pm PDT

Earlier in the day, Sonam shared a monochrome picture of herself with husband Anand Ahuja and penned a poetic note saying "every little thing gonna be alright" while the couple remained self-quarantined in Delhi amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

The 34-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared how she started her morning as she witnessed the rising sun and singing birds with her husband Anand. In the picture accompanying the post, The Zoya Factor star is seen planting a kiss on her hubby's forehead as she expressed her love.

Anand also reciprocated the love and asked Sonam to sing this to him by commenting on the post, "You were supposed to sing this to me in person after I sang 'sunshine'! This post is super cute but doesn't free you from the in-person singing promise please! @sonamkapoor."

A few days ago, she had shared a throwback picture with her mother Sunita Kapoor.

