See Photo: Sonam Kapoor wishes aunt Kavita Singh with a beautiful throwback picture
Sonam Kapoor dug into her family album and fished out a major throwback photo with her aunt while also sending out a heartfelt birthday wish
Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor's aunt Kavita Singh celebrates her birthday on Wednesday, April 1. Sonam wished her in the most adorable way. The actress dug into her family album and fished out a major throwback photo with her aunt while also sending out a heartfelt birthday wish.
In the picture, which the Zoya Factor actress shared on her Instagram handle, a cute Sonam can be seen in her aunt's arms as they posed together for a photo. "Happy happy birthday masu love you tons (sic)," she captioned the click. Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
Earlier in the day, Sonam shared a monochrome picture of herself with husband Anand Ahuja and penned a poetic note saying "every little thing gonna be alright" while the couple remained self-quarantined in Delhi amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
The 34-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared how she started her morning as she witnessed the rising sun and singing birds with her husband Anand. In the picture accompanying the post, The Zoya Factor star is seen planting a kiss on her hubby's forehead as she expressed her love.
View this post on Instagram
Rise up this mornin' Smiled with the risin' sun Three little birds Pitch by my doorstep Singin' sweet songs Of melodies pure and true Saying', (this is my message to you) Singing' don't worry 'bout a thing 'Cause every little thing gonna be alright Singing' don't worry (don't worry) 'bout a thing 'Cause every little thing gonna be alright ðÂÂÂÂ¶ #everydayphenomenal #sleepyhungrybaby
Anand also reciprocated the love and asked Sonam to sing this to him by commenting on the post, "You were supposed to sing this to me in person after I sang 'sunshine'! This post is super cute but doesn't free you from the in-person singing promise please! @sonamkapoor."
A few days ago, she had shared a throwback picture with her mother Sunita Kapoor.
View this post on Instagram
You've guided me with love and patience all through life. Your passion, intelligence and creativity is simply inspiring and I'm lucky to call myself your daughter! Whoever I am today is because of you and I thank you for that! Happy birthday mom! Miss you sooo much! @kapoor.sunita âÂ¤ï¸ÂâÂ¤ï¸Â
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe