See Photo: Sudheer Babu welcomes a 'Pawsome member' into his family

Updated: 12 November, 2020 07:43 IST | IANS | Chennai

Sudheer Babu has a new member in his family, and the actor wants his fans to suggest a name.

Image source: Instagram/@isudheerbabu

Telugu actor Sudheer Babu has a new member in his family, and the actor wants his fans to suggest a name. Before anything, Sudheer's new family member is a puppy -- a Maltese. In a video clip, the actor holds and plays with the puppy.

"New #Pawsomemember in the family (dog emoji) ... Still got to name it ... Suggestions are welcome," he wrote as caption with the video.

 
 
 
New #Pawsome member in the family ... Still got to name it ... Suggestions are welcome

Sudheer was recently seen in the digitally released film, "V", starring Nani, who played a role with negative shades. This was Nani's 25th release. "V" is directed by Mohanakrishna Indraganti. The film also stars Nivetha Thomas, Aditi Rao Hydari, Jagapathi Babu, Vennela Kishore, and Nassar.

A former badminton player, Sudheer was ranked number one in Andhra Pradesh and has played alongside Pullela Gopichand as a doubles partner once.

First Published: 12 November, 2020 07:17 IST

