See Photo: Sudheer Babu welcomes a 'Pawsome member' into his family

Telugu actor Sudheer Babu has a new member in his family, and the actor wants his fans to suggest a name. Before anything, Sudheer's new family member is a puppy -- a Maltese. In a video clip, the actor holds and plays with the puppy.

"New #Pawsomemember in the family (dog emoji) ... Still got to name it ... Suggestions are welcome," he wrote as caption with the video.

Sudheer was recently seen in the digitally released film, "V", starring Nani, who played a role with negative shades. This was Nani's 25th release. "V" is directed by Mohanakrishna Indraganti. The film also stars Nivetha Thomas, Aditi Rao Hydari, Jagapathi Babu, Vennela Kishore, and Nassar.

A former badminton player, Sudheer was ranked number one in Andhra Pradesh and has played alongside Pullela Gopichand as a doubles partner once.

