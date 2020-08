See Photo: Suhana Khan 'cries' while shooting for a mystery project during quarantine

Suhana Khan, who is currently spending her quarantine days with her parents Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan has found a unique way to kill her coronavirus lockdown boredom. She is making sure to enjoy some 'me time' and gives a glimpse of her quarantine on social media.

Recently, the star kid shared some adorable pictures of herself on her Instagram account. Suhana, who played lead roles in her school plays, shared a couple of teary-eyed pictures of herself. "Congrats if you haven't seen me crying. Qurantine filming (sic)", wrote Shah Rukh Khan's daughter. Suhana, who is keen to follow in her father's footsteps, seems to be getting camera-ready. Take a look:

Suhana has been spending quality time at home with family amid the ongoing pandemic and winning over the internet with her social media posts.

Recently, the teenage star shared a sizzling picture in which she is wearing a sleeveless white crochet dress. She teamed it up with some cool accessories that include bracelets, rings, and double chains. She captioned the post, "Details (sic)".

Before this, a video of the star kid chilling and admiring herself has gone viral on social media. In the video, she is seen striking various poses. She has donned a black crop top, while she runs a hand through her hair and pouts for the camera.

Suhana, who recently made her Instagram account public has been sharing adorable pictures of herself. Recently, she took to social media to post a black and white shot of her mother in casuals. Suhana pointed out the difference in their looks while wishing her mum on Mother's Day on Sunday.

Before this, she had shared an adorable picture of herself clicked by her mother Gauri Khan. "my mum took these. @gaurikhan (sic)", she captioned the picture.

Gauri Khan too had shared a couple of photos of her darling daughter. She took to Instagram and shared Suhana's pictures from a home photoshoot. "No hair!! No make-up !! Just my photography," she captioned the images in which Suhana is seen posing in a strapless top and jeans.

Before this, Gauri had posted a picture of Suhana, with the caption: "Learning make-up tips, indoor activity."

Suhana is studying at New York University. Last year, she made her acting debut in a short film called The Grey Part of Blue.

