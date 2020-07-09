See Photo: Suhana Khan is giving us a lesson on styling jewellery by hiding her face jewellery

Suhana Khan, who is currently spending her quarantine days with her parents Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan has found a unique way to kill her coronavirus lockdown boredom. She is making sure to enjoy some 'me time' and gives a glimpse of her quarantine on social media.

Recently, the star kid shared a new Instagram post, but has chosen to not reveal her face in it. She has instead diverted attention to her accessories. In the picture, Suhana is wearing a sleeveless white crochet dress and teams it up with some cool accessories that include bracelets, rings, and double chains. She captioned the post, "Details (sic)".

View this post on Instagram detailsðÂ§ÂðÂÂ¼‍âÂÂï¸Â A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2) onJul 7, 2020 at 7:49am PDT

No wonder, she is known to shell out impeccable fashion goals from time to time.

Recently, a video of the star kid chilling and admiring herself has gone viral on social media. In the video, she is seen striking various poses. She has donned a black crop top, while she runs a hand through her hair and pouts for the camera.

Suhana, who recently made her Instagram account public has been sharing adorable pictures of herself. Recently, she took to social media to post a black and white shot of her mother in casuals. Suhana pointed out the difference in their looks while wishing her mum on Mother's Day on Sunday.

Before this, she had shared a adorable picture of herself clicked by her mother Gauri Khan. "my mum took these. @gaurikhan (sic)", she captioned the picture.

View this post on Instagram my mum took these ðÂÂÂ @gaurikhan A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2) onMay 14, 2020 at 8:19am PDT

Gauri Khan too had shared a couple of photos of her darling daughter. She took to Instagram and shared Suhana's pictures from a home photoshoot. "No hair!! No make-up !! Just my photography," she captioned the images in which Suhana is seen posing in a strapless top and jeans.

Before this, Gauri had posted a picture of Suhana, with the caption: "Learning make-up tips, indoor activity."

Suhana is studying at New York University. Last year, she made her acting debut in a short film called The Grey Part of Blue.

