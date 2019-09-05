See photo: Suhana Khan's sunny smile will brighten up your day for sure

Suhana Khan's every move is documented and followed by her countless fan clubs and pages on Instagram. The star kid is one of the most popular in B-town and has a huge fan following even before stepping foot in Bollywood. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter, Suhana has joined a film school in New York. So we can be sure that she will soon make her foray into Bollywood in some capacity.

Now, a picture of Suhana flashing her sunny smile has gone viral on social media. Shared by her fan club, Suhana can be seen looking into the camera, fresh-faced as always, holding a coffee and a bright orange folder in each hand. Check out the photo here:

Doesn't Suhana Khan just look gorgeous? Mum Gauri Khan had recently shared a video of her daughter's first day in college. While she deleted the video soon after, social media had already made it viral.

SRK had earlier said that we would see Suhana act in the future, and she already has started honing her acting skills. She was part of a short film made by her classmate, Theo Gimeno. The short film titled The Grey Part Of Blue, also starred Robin Gonnella.

In a recent interview with a magazine, SRK was asked if he would help Suhana get her big break in Bollywood, to which the star had said, "Suhana's not working towards a promise of being cast, she's working towards being an actor, and she knows that. I keep insisting that I don't want them designed as stars, I want them to be launched when they are good-enough actors."

Also read: Suhana Khan all set to make her acting debut; check first poster

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates