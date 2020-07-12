See Photo: Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu are the new superheroes in town!

Soha Ali Khan is clearly enjoying her time on Instagram, especially in these last three months. She's very fond of sharing pictures of herself on social media and also some candid moments from her daily schedule. She's also known for sharing adorable pictures of her daughter Innaya Naumi Kemmu. This time, it was something unexpected. Taking to her Instagram, she shared a picture of both Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya.

This was possibly their most unique picture yet since both the toddlers were dressed as Batman. She captioned the picture- "A quiet day at the office." (sic) This was followed by the hashtags, Justice League and DC. Have a look at the picture right here:

View this post on Instagram A quiet day at the office #justiceleague #dc A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) onJul 11, 2020 at 6:19am PDT

After seeing the picture, Karisma Kapoor wrote- "Cutest." (sic) This was followed by a heart. Sophie Choudry wrote- "Hahaha cuties," (sic) followed by a pink heart. And Amrita Arora wrote- "Hahahaha adorable." (sic)

Khan is also known for sharing candid and cute pictures of her and her hubby Kunal Kemmu on Instagram. Soha Ali Khan has been a part of the Hindi film industry for the last 16 years. She made her debut with Dil Maange More in 2004 and went on to do films like Shaadi No. 1, Rang De Basanti, Khoya Khoya Chand, Mumbai Meri Jaan, Ahista Ahista, Tum Mile, and War Chhod Na Yaar.

