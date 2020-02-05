See Photo: Tamil actor Yogi babu ties the knot with Manju Bhargavi

Yogi Babu, a popular face in Tamil cinema got hitched to Manju Bhargavi in a private ceremony in Tamil Nadu. Yogi, who was seen as the Sri Lankan smuggler in Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone-starrer Chennai Express is known for his comic roles in South Indian films.

A fan club of the actor uploaded a picture from the marriage ceremony. In the picture, Yogi can be happily seen posing with his partner.

According to a report in Indian Express, the ceremony was an intimate affair with only close friends and family in attendance. The arranged marriage took place in Yogi Babu's ancestral temple in Thiruttani in Tamil Nadu. The couple will host a grand wedding reception in Chennai later this month.

On the work front, he was last seen in Rajinikanth-starrer Darbar. The action thriller directed by A. R. Murugadoss also starred Nayanthara, Nivetha Thomas, and Sunil Shetty. The film earned a positive response from the critics and audience. The film was released in India on January 9, 2020

