See Photo: Three grannies arrive at wedding in the same blue dress; Twitter loves it

international

The three women, who were all grandmothers of either the bride or the groom, all looked very glamorous in the pretty dress and looked identical

The three grandmothers arrived wearing the same lovely lace dress. Pic/Twitter Alex Campisi

On June 19, 2019, Twitter user Alex Campisi shared an adorable picture of three grannies arriving at a wedding in the same blue dress as part of the hashtag 'Wedding fails'. In the post, three women found themselves in a situation where all three were seen donning exactly the same blue lace frock.

All three of the grandmothers unexpectedly showed up to the wedding in ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ¼theðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ¼exactðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ¼sameðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ¼dress!! #WeddingFail pic.twitter.com/rRe9KxkDDA — Alex Campisi (@aacampisi) June 19, 2019

The three women, who were all grandmothers of either the bride or groom, looked very glamorous in the pretty lace dress. Only one among the three women sported a long necklace on the dress, but apart from the necklace, their outfits were pretty much identical.

All three of the grandmothers unexpectedly showed up to the wedding in ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ¼theðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ¼exactðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ¼sameðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ¼dress!! #WeddingFail pic.twitter.com/rRe9KxkDDA — Alex Campisi (@aacampisi) June 19, 2019

American comedian, actor, television host and writer took to Twitter and asked Twitterati to share a funny or weird story from a wedding that they were part of. And in order to take part in this, Campisi shared the picture of the three grandmothers sporting the same dress and captioned it: All three of the grandmothers unexpectedly showed up to the wedding in the exact same dress!! #WeddingFail

Also Read: Viral video: Indian man proposes to girlfriend at World Cup match; seals it with a kiss

While Campisi felt the three women ending up in the same dress was an epic wedding fail, netizens quickly jumped to the hashtag and said that it was far from a fail. Twitterati took to the post and sherd their views on the comments section of the post. One user wrote, "That's the cutest! Not a fail in my book!", while another user commented, "I'd say this was a win!"

Here's how netizens reacted to the grandmothers sporting the same dress:

That’s adorable and not a fail at all. — Jeska (@JeskaD) June 19, 2019

Saw those dresses and recognized them instantly ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ they look beautiful!! Glad everyone was smiling! My grandma would have been mad LOL — πper ramsey (@PyperProblems) June 19, 2019

Love it. They’re the Senior Bridesmaids — Kirsten Allison (@KirstenAllison) June 21, 2019

This was not a fail! They all look great and multiple grandmothers at a wedding is so so nice! — Tenille E. Brown (@TenilleEBrown) June 20, 2019

THIS IS NOT A FAIL, THIS IS AWESOME ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ — ðÂÂ§¡ðÂÂÂÂÂÂï¸ÂÂ Fangirl_Has_Faith ðÂÂÂÂÂÂï¸ÂÂðÂÂ§¡ (@FangirlMurphy) June 19, 2019

This is great! Not a fail at all. Bravo! ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂâÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂâÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂâÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂ — Ralu Munteanu (D) ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ (@Ralush13) June 20, 2019

I giggled. I don't think this one is a fail at all and it makes me miss my grandmas. — Ellie Story (@EllieStory) June 19, 2019

We absolutely love the way the grannies were twinning in the same outfit. They have won our hearts.

Also Read: Viral video: Internet hearts video of street dog walking to pharmacy to show injured paw

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates