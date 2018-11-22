See photo: Varun Dhawan gets battle scars on 'Kalank' set

bollywood

Varun Dhawan has been shooting for Kalank, along with some of the top actors of the industry including Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur for the last few months

Varun Dhawan on the sets of Kalank

Varun Dhawan, who is busy shooting multi-starrer period drama Kalank, got battle scars on his back during one of the action sequences on Wednesday. The actor shared a picture with scars in his Twitter handle.

The Student of the Year actor has been shooting for the film, along with some of the top actors of the industry including Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur for the last few months. Directed by Abhishek Verman produced by Karan Johar, Kalank is slated to release on April 19 next year.

Varun has worked in critically acclaimed films such as 'Badlapur' and 'October.' Post his recent release Sui Dhaaga, there is a talk of him becoming a strong contender for National Film Awards for his impressive performance in the film. Talking about audience's changing perspective towards him over the years, Varun said, "I don't know how to react when people talk about my work. My career has been bit funny until now."

He said when he started off, people would call him a 'chocolate boy' and they didn't talk about his acting. "They would say he is there because of his body. Now, I have entered sixth year of my career, and this year, people have talked about my performances. So, it is very encouraging for me," he said.

"I always felt that I am a good actor, but I think it took some time for people to realize that. I am genuinely thankful to the audience because that's what matters to me," said the actor.

