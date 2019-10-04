See photo: Woman screams at what she thought was a snake. In reality, it's this

Most of us would scream out of fear if we saw a snake in front of us. Facebook user Fathima Dawood came face to face with something that she thought was a 'snake'.

Dawood took to Facebook to share what happened on September 22. She first extended an apology to an elderly woman who was standing next to her when the incident took place. She wrote, “I apologize to the old lady in the parking lot at PnP when I screamed like a baby, thinking I had a snake coming after me.”

Later on, she explained that it was not a snake, in fact, nothing close to that also. It was just a braided plait which had fallen down from someone's head.

"On the other hand if you lost your braided weave," she wrote while explaining the truth about then "snake." "It is in the far left aisle of the PnP parking lot, unharmed and still in one piece,” she wrote and concluded the post.

The post sparked all sorts of reactions among people. "I was laughing too much," wrote a Facebook user. "Oh my word!" commented another. "I would have paid to see this. You are so hilarious," commented a third.

