See Photos: Aditi Rao Hydari, Dulquer Salmaan and Kajal Aggarwal's Hey Sinamika goes on floors

Aditi Rao Hydari, Dulquer Salmaan and Kajal Aggarwal will be seen in a romantic film, which is set to be directed by choreographer Brinda
Looks like Bollywood is still proving to be elusive as Aditi Rao Hydari bags another South project, Hey Sinamika, in her kitty. The Tamil film stars South hottie Dulquer Salmaan. It is being helmed by choreographer-turned- director Brindha Gopal.
The Delhi-6 star shared few pictures from the sets on her Instagram account. She shared a group picture with her co-star Dulquer Salmaan. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "To new beginnings... All smiles #HeySinamika
Next, she shared a boomerang video with the Karwaan actor. She captioned it, "Homie and I #HeySinamika
The romantic comedy, which also stars Kajal Aggarwal, went on floors yesterday in Chennai. Mani Ratnam directed the first shot and Khushbu Sundar gave the clap.
Apart from this, Aditi will be seen in the Tamil film Psycho. It is a psychological thriller directed by Mysskin.
