See photos: Aditya Chopra plays hide and seek with shutterbugs in Bandra

On the night of March 5, Aditya Chopra was spotted outside a club in Bandra

Aditya Chopra spotted outside Bandra's Otters Club. All Pictures: Yogen Shah

Aditya Chopra is one of those Bollywood celebrities who don't make media appearance too often. The head honcho of Yash Raj Films maintains an extremely private life. On Tuesday night, Aditya Chopra was captured by the paparazzi at Bandra's Otters Club.

As usual, the filmmaker was seen playing hide-and-seek with the shutterbugs. Aditya Chopra maintains a low profile and avoids getting clicked by the media. He is rarely spotted at his film's screenings, success parties, or any events associated to it. Unlike other Bollywood personalities, Aditya Chopra refrains from being socially active.

Married to Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji, the couple have a daughter together, who they named Adira after the letters in their respective names. Describing Aditya as an individual, Rani Mukerji had once told mid-day, "I think the best way to describe Adi is that he's a great leader. He's got great leadership qualities. After so many years in the industry, it's really difficult for me to respect someone — we tend to know people, in, and out. Adi is somebody I can genuinely respect as a human being, and this has been the case from even before I became his wife and life-partner."

Aditya Chopra's directorial filmography includes cult films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995), Mohabbatein (2000) and Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (2008). His last film as a director was Befikre starring Vaani Kapoor and Ranveer Singh. However, the film didn't do too well at the Box Office.

