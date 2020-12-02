See photos: Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara and R Ashwin enjoy 'Fathers Day Out' with babies in Sydney

Team India is currently playing a three-match ODI series against Australia with the third and final match currently in play.

However, Kohli and Co will be facing Australia in a four-match Test series following the T20I series. Now, we all know how much fun it is sometimes for visiting teams to tour other countries as they get to explore different spots in cities during their free time.

Ahead of the four-match Test series against Australia, these three Indian Test specialists seem to be doing just that!

Cricketers Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara, and Ravichandran Ashwin have taken their off days to spend some quality time with their families in Sydney.

India's off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin also shared a photo with his Instagram fans showing them how he along with 'Jinx' (Rahane) and Pujara are enjoying time together along with their little ones.

Ashwin shared a post on Instagram where the three cricketers are seen strolling in a park along with their children. "Father's day out, with the babies," R Ashwin captioned his post on social media.

Ajinkya Rahane also shared the same photo and asked their respective wives Prithi Narayan, Puja Pabari and Radhika Dhopavkar if they were enjoying their shopping. He also seemed excited to see what the WAGs have shopped for them Rahane wrote, "Hope you’re enjoying your day-off @radhika_dhopavkar, @puja_pabari and @prithinarayanan. Looking forward to seeing what you shop for us."

Meanwhile, Cheteshwar Pujara posted a different photo on social media where the cricketers and their kids are smiling in a selfie and he wrote, 'Day out with the kids'.

Ashwin, Pujara and Rahane are part of India's squads for the three ODIs as well as the upcoming T20I series against hosts Australia.

The 2018/19 series was the first time any Asian side managed to beat Australia in a Test series Down Under. Pujara was India's best batsman, finishing as the highest scorer in the series with 521 runs at an average of 74.42. Rahane had scored 217 runs while Ashwin had picked six wickets in the lone Test he played on that tour.

Team India will begin the defence of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with the pink-ball Test scheduled to be played at the Adelaide Oval from December 17-21. It will be followed by Tests at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (December 26-30), the Sydney Cricket Ground (January 7-11), and the Gabba, Brisbane (January 15-19).

