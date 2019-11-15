See Photos: Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chillar perform puja as Prithviraj shooting begins soon

Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar, the lead pair of YRF’s first and biggest historical Prithviraj were spotted at Yash Raj Studios as they performed a puja, with their director Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi, to seek blessings for the film’s shoot that begins soon!

Akshay took to his Instagram handle to share pictures from the puja. He captioned, "Here's to auspicious beginnings ðÂÂÂ Stepping into the world of #Prithviraj. In theatres #Diwali2020! Need your love and best wishes as always.

The former Miss World also shared pictures from the ceremony. Manushi will be making her debut with the film. Speaking to IANS about her debut, she said, "I'm thoroughly happy and thrilled about the learnings that I will have through this journey. My life, so far, has really been a fairy tale. From becoming Miss India and then Miss World to now getting such a big project as my debut film, it's like a new, exciting chapter of my life."

Directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, Prithviraj is based on the life and heroism of the fearless king Prithviraj Chauhan. It stars superstar Akshay as Prithviraj while Manushi will play the role of the Sanyogita, the love of his life.

Dwivedi said: "We auditioned a lot of young, fresh faces for the role because we were looking for a stunningly gorgeous Indian heroine. While Sanyogita was an incredibly beautiful person, she was also a strong, confident girl. We were looking to find someone who could match the magnetic persona of Sanyogita and we found that in Manushi." The director said that Manushi auditioned "for the role a couple of times".

Prithviraj is being made by Yash Raj Films. The movie is being directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, who directed the television epic Chanakya. It will release on Diwali 2020.

