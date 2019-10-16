See Photos: Alia Bhatt celebrates her manager's birthday in style

Amid her choc-a-block schedule, Alia Bhatt celebrated her manager Grishma Shah's birthday bash. According to sources, the actress personally planned the party which was attended by Alia's team members.

Grishma shared pictures of her special day on her Instagram handle. In one of the pictures, we can see the Raazi actress hugging the birthday girl. Check out the picture here:

In the next picture, Alia can be seen enjoying with her friends. The Gully Boy actress looked beautiful in her attire.

On her part, Alia too shared the picture on her Instagram story. She captioned the picture: "Happy Birthday you beautiful soul. Life would be a biggish mess without you. Love you to the moon and back."

On the work front, Alia will be teaming up with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali for his next directorial, Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film will be high on drama and intensity and will narrate the tale of the eponymous character's journey from the streets of Mumbai to the city's most dreaded woman. It will highlight how and when she became the most fierce and ferocious sex worker of Mumbai's red-light area, Kamathipura. The film was earlier titled Heera Mandi and was being made with Priyanka Chopra, but things didn't work out. This will be Alia's first project with the ace director.

Apart from this, Alia will be next seen in Takht, Brahmastra and her home production Sadak 2. The latter marks her father Mahesh Bhatt's return to direction after 20 years and the film also stars sister Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt. The movie is the sequel to Mahesh Bhatt's 1991-hit Sadak, which revolved around a taxi driver (Sanjay) trying to rescue the woman he loves (Pooja) from a brothel. It also featured Sadashiv Amrapurkar as Maharani, the brothel's owner, and Soni Razdan, Bhatt's wife. Sadak 2 will hit the theatres next year on July 10.

In Brahmastra, Alia will be romancing rumoured beau Ranbir Kapoor. Alia was last seen in Kalank, which failed to impress the viewers, and this film turned out to be a box-office dud. However, prior to this, she received critical acclaim for her role of an undercover spy in Meghna Gulzar's Raazi (2018) and Gully Boy (2019).

