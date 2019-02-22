See photos: Alia Bhatt sets bridesmaid goals at her best friend's wedding

bollywood

Alia Bhatt is seen posing happily with her girl squad and having a gala time at her friend's wedding in Delhi

Alia Bhatt with her friends at a wedding. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/Alia Bhatt's fan club.

Alia Bhatt is on seventh heaven with her latest release, Gully Boy, which shattered box office records. Taking a break from her chock-a-block schedule, the actress left for her best friend's wedding at Delhi's Chhatarpur. She has been on a photo-sharing spree on her Instagram straight from the wedding festivities. In all the pictures shared by Alia, one can easily say that she's a girl-next-door, who loves to spend time with her girl squad. Alia's closest pal Akansha Ranjan Kapoor is also a part of this function.

In most of the pictures, Alia Bhatt is seen wearing a yellow sleeveless blouse with a blue lehenga and a matching dupatta. She completed the look with chunky earrings and a silver potli bag in hand. One picture has all the girls seated on the floor showing off their outfits and giggling as they pose for the perfect picture. Alia's stylist shared the images of the gorgeous girl on his Instagram account.

In one of the other photos, Alia Bhatt has donned a floral pink contemporary lehenga, which made her look exquisite.

The Raazi actress' best friend Akansha took to her Instagram account to share a photo with her bestie and gave a poetic caption describing their friendship. In this frame, Alia was seen in her yellow and blue outfit whereas Akansha wore a yellow-coloured lehenga with pink and blue embroidery on it, which made her look gorgeous. This is what it read, "next to you the sky’s so blue [sic]."

Also, a boomerang video of Alia doing some crazy stuff with the girl gang has surfaced on social media, which was shared by Bhatt's fan club.

Aren't they all looking ecstatic?

