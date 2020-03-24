See Photos: Amy Jackson celebrates her first Mother's Day; says can't remember life before her son

Search

Published: Mar 24, 2020, 11:04 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Amy Jackson shared some cute photos with her son Andreas and shared a lovely note on Instagram on her first Mother's Day.

Amy Jackson with her baby boy Andreas. Picture/Instagram: iamamyjackson
A woman's first Mother's Day is super special. And that's just what actress Amy Jackson recently experienced with her son Andreas. Amy became a proud mummy to baby boy Andreas in September last year. Since then, her social media pages have majorly been about her son and about motherhood.

On Mother's Day, Amy Jackson shared a series of adorable photos with her son. One of those photos also featured her own mother, and the actress took the opportunity to wish her mum a happy mother's day too. She wrote, "Waking up on my first Mother's Day feeling so blessed. I can't even remember life before my little boy Andreas... it was all a bit meaningless. Seeing that angelic face and cheeky little smile every morning is pure motivation to be the best role model, protector, confidant, friend and Mummy I can be to him..."

The Singh Is Bliing actress called her mother her inspiration and thanked her for the unconditional love and affection.

Amy Jackson shares her little boy Andreas with fiance George Panayiotou with whom she got engaged in May last year. George Panayiotou is the son of millionaire British property developer, Andreas Panayiotou, who owns a chain of hotels. According to reports, the couple has been dating since 2015.

