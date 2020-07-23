See Photos: Amy Jackson is basking in the sun in Capri and we're so jealous!

We all need a vacation right about now, but the current coronavirus situation in the country has made it impossible to travel. While it's the best idea to practise social distancing and other very important government guidelines like wearing a mask and gloves when you step outdoors, we're still human and we crave for days when we could satisfy our wanderlust!

But guess who's enjoying post-lockdown life right now? Amy Jackson, that's who! The Singh Is Bliing actress is currently in Italy's Capri, basking in the sun at the beach. Amy Jackson shared some gorgeous photos from her holiday; check them out below!

View this post on Instagram c a p r i A post shared by Amy Jackson (@iamamyjackson) onJul 22, 2020 at 4:53am PDT

Don't these pictures look amazing? We're so tempted to pack our bags and take a mini vacation. But, safety first; this difficult time shall pass too and we'll be getting our dose of vitamin sea soon enough!

On the personal front, Amy Jackson and her fiance George Panayiotou became parents to a son, Andreas, and shared his photo on social media in September last year.

On the work front, the actress's last big release was the Rajinikanth-starrer 2.0 in 2018, which released in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu versions. Her Bollywood films include Ekk Deewana Tha, Singh Is Bliing and Freaky Ali. She also has a recurring role as Imra Ardeen, aka the superhero Saturn Girl, in the American superhero television series Supergirl.

